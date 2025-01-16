Gerads, Morrison, Guggenheim, Golden, Williams Headline Fan Expo New Orleans Comics Creators

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Comic creators like Mitch Gerads (“Batman: The Brave and the Bold”, “Mister Miracle”) Bill Morrison (“The Simpsons,” “Roswell”), Marc Guggenheim (“Arrowverse”, “Planet of the Apes”), Michael Golden (“Avengers,” “The Micronauts”), Freddie Williams II (“Batman,” “TMNT”), Larry Houston (“The Fantastic Four,” “The X-Men”) and dozens of others who have delighted millions with their work will be on hand in a standout Artist Alley at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 10-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Among the other standout superstar artists and writers fans can meet are Kami Garcia (“Teen Titans”), Jeremy Adams (“Green Lantern”, “Flash Gordon”), Chris Campana (“Spirits of Vengeance,” “Daredevil”), Mike DeCarlo (“The Simpsons,” “Archie”), Mark Russell (“Batman: The Dark Age”) Ariel Diaz (“Witchblade,” “G.I.Joe”), Stephanie Williams (“Nubia and the Amazons”), Brandon Easton (“Robotech”), Brianna Garcia (“My Little Pony”), Guy Gilchrist (“The Muppets,” “Nancy”), Gavin Guidry (“Superman 78: The Metal Curtain”), Scott Hanna (“Amazing Spider-Man,” “Superman: Lois and Clark”), Travis Hymel (“TMNT Adventures,” “Trailer Park Boys”), Terry Kavanagh (Marvel Comics editor, writer), Erin Lefler (“Star Wars,” Lucasfilm), Anthony Marques (The Kubert School, “Batman: The Audio Adventures”), Aaron Reynolds (“Effin’ Birds”), Sajad Shah (“Zindan,” “AngryHero”), Arthur Suydam (“Marvel Zombies,” “The Walking Dead”) and Ron Wilson (“The Thing,” “Marvel Two-in-One”).

Virtually every franchise will be well represented by numerous creators. Q&A’s, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities, and more help turn FAN EXPO New Orleans Artist Alley into a paradise for comics lovers of all genres.

Fans can view the entire FAN EXPO New Orleans field of creators at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans/comic-creators/.

Today’s announcement of the comics creator field enhances a celebrity lineup that includes a Back to the Future reunion of Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first installment in the franchise; the “Smallville” trio of Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk; “Firefly” standout Alan Tudyk; original Star Wars standout Anthony Daniels, “Superman & Lois” headliners Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, “Doctor Who” Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker; “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters; Alice Wetterlund and Sara Tomko (“Resident Alien”) and Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel) (“High School Musical”), with more soon to be announced.

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

