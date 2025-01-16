Gas Detection Equipment Market Collaborations: Strategic Partnerships for Growth

The global gas detection equipment market size is expected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly expanding necessity for facility safety along with worker safety throughout the world is driving the market expansion of gas detection equipment. At the same time, the rise in need to comply with the stringent safety and environmental rules is a significant factor driving the growth of the gas detection equipment market. According to the industry guidelines, it is critical to restrict workers occupational exposure to hazardous gases. As a result, gas detectors can be deployed in the hazardous workplaces.

Several companies across the globe are focusing on introducing Bluetooth-based gas detection equipment, which is expected to create new opportunities for market growth in the coming years. For instance, in October 2021, Honeywell International Inc. launched two new Bluetooth connected gas detectors that can deliver continuous monitoring for dangerous gases in fog, rain, snow, and other harsh conditions. The launch was expected to help facilities keep their oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and other workers and industrial sites safe.

Rising workplace accidents have raised worker awareness of workplace safety and health. For instance, in June 2022, thirteen people were killed and approximately 265 were wounded at Jordan’s Aqaba port, due to a toxic gas leakage.As a result, firms are investing in the adoption of comprehensive safety measures in order to provide a safe working environment. This has resulted in employee retention while conforming to tight requirements. Furthermore, it has aided brand image among customers, thereby supplementing good will. This has increased the demand for improved gas detection technology in factories, plants, and other industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to favorably impact the market growth in the near future. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VPH) to disinfect workplaces, particularly those built for continuous human occupation, is projected to expand. If VPH is not completely eliminated from the region, it might be harmful to human health. Workers exposed to VPH may experience sore throats, respiratory irritation, skin irritation, watery eyes, and internal organ damage according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Consequently, following the pandemic, the need for installing Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) gas monitors within offices and work places to avoid hydrogen peroxide exposure is projected a high growth.

Gas Detection Equipment Market Report Highlights

Fixed gas detector segment accounted for the largest share of 65.0% in 2024. The need for safe and healthy working environments is a major driving force behind the increased use of fixed gas detectors, as employers are becoming more aware of the risks associated with hazardous gases in the workplace.

Infrared segment held the largest market share in 2024. Infrared light is utilized in infrared gas detection technologies to identify flammable gases such as hydrocarbon gases. Infrared gas detectors are almost maintenance-free, which contributes significantly to the growth of the infrared gas detection technology segment.

The industrial segment dominated the market in 2024. Due to several rules relevant to employee safety, gas detectors are widely employed in the industrial sector.

The Asia Pacific gas detection equipment market held the largest share in 2024 and accounted for 33.40% of the overall global market.

List of Key Players in the Gas Detection Equipment Market

ABB Ltd.

AirTest Technologies Inc.

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

Fluke Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Lynred

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Siemens

