Outdoor Living Structures Market Dynamics: Understanding Competitive Landscape

The global outdoor living structures market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.35 Billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the rising trend for the construction of dining, leisure, and kitchen areas in outdoor areas of homes in North America and Europe. In addition, the construction of granny homes or accessory dwelling units in backyards of homes for making tenant homes, kids’ play-rooms, old age care rooms, and workplaces is expected to drive the market growth.

Several hospitality companies are constructing commercial holiday homes in hilly tourist areas with several luxurious and modern amenities for both indoor and outdoor applications. They provide outdoor facilities for fireplaces, cooking, spas, poolside bars, game spots, and music areas. This involves the usage of several outdoor living products, thus creating new growth opportunities in the market.

The market for outdoor living structures in Europe is driven by key factors such as the need for an improved and luxurious lifestyle, increasing per capita income, the presence of developed economies, and rising investments in residential constructions and landscaping projects. A rise in demand for applications such as lawn and yard maintenance, outdoor cooking, gardening, outdoor designing, and landscaping is anticipated to propel the European market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Outdoor Living Structures Market

The major raw materials utilized in outdoor living structures include concrete, wood, ground covers, granite, stainless steel, glass, and aluminum. The usage of raw materials in these structures is usually dependent on the demands and requirements of homeowners given to architects and structure manufacturers. Manufacturers tend to collaborate with raw material suppliers via third-party agreements for timely availability and supply of materials as per customer demands. The key raw material suppliers include Hurford Hardwoods USA, Pacific Coast Teak, U.S. Concrete, Central Concrete, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., and Cleveland-Cliffs Corporation.

The manufacturing of outdoor living structures is entirely dependent upon the preferences of end users (homeowners and construction companies) regarding the design specifications, materials, and colors, leading to high buyer power. The market is controlled by regional-level manufacturing companies, leading to limitations in bargaining power. The bargaining power of buyers is expected to be medium over the forecast period.

The market for outdoor living structures is expected to slow down due to its limited target customers. High-income households typically favor outdoor living structures with large lawns and backyards. The market represents a very small portion of the world’s population, mainly concentrated in high-income countries in North America and Europe.

Outdoor Living Structures Market Report Highlights

Homeowners are emphasizing the renovation of their existing space, designing homes according to their needs, and integrating outdoor living structures with interior living spaces. In addition, corporate owners’ creation of new workspaces for micromanagement of business from their home locations is expected to aid in the market’s growth.

The market was dominated by pergolas/patios in 2023, with a revenue share of more than 64%. This is attributed to its low price as compared to the pavilion/gazebo and easy construction. It is an extension of living and dining areas and does not require extra space as in the case of the pavilion/gazebo.

Gazebos or other types of pavilions are outdoor shade structures with fully or partially open sides. This type of structure is used for several applications, including bars, fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, entertainment zones, and seating areas. Production costs of gazebos are expected to be lower than those of pavilions, as pavilions require more flooring and fencing.

The North America region dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of 43.1%. The need for high-quality life and the introduction of new trends in the building and construction industry is anticipated to drive outdoor living structures in North America. Pergolas, gazebos, arbors, trellises, and other outdoor living structures are growing in popularity and are expected to grow further with the North American outdoor living market. End-users are investing more in outdoor living because it allows them to relax, spend quality time with loved ones, and connect with nature.

The market for outdoor living structures is 100% customer-driven. This means that the structures are constructed according to the customer’s specifications. The raw materials are also chosen based on the customer’s preferences. As a result, most companies have a limited geographic presence, limited to certain regions. However, some companies such as Absolute Outdoor Living, Corradi, and Outdoor World also offer their services in other parts of the world via architects, retail stores, and contractors to expand their geographical reach and gain a competitive edge over other players.

In December 2022, AZENCO INTERNATIONAL announced the expansion of its manufacturing line with a dedicated cabana-crafting robot for producing modular, multi-purpose K-BANA. The dedicated production line enables the company to ensure the timely completion of cabana projects.

List of Key Players in the Outdoor Living Structures Market

Renson

Outdoor Structure Company LLC

Outdoor Living

Absolute Outdoor Livin

Corradi

Luxos

IQ Outdoor Living

Totally Outdoors

Outdoor World

Aussie Outdoor Living

Bosman Homefront

Scandia Canada

Order a free sample PDF of the Outdoor Living Structures Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.