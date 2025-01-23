Softgel Capsules Market 2030: Enhancing Bioavailability of Nutrients

Softgel Capsules Market Growth & Trends

The global softgel capsules market size is estimated to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Softgel capsules are proven to be the choice of formulation for poorly soluble drugs and enhance the absorption time of most drug molecules. Its advantages over tablets and other oral formulations have led to the increased adoption of softgel capsules across the globe. Ease of swallowing, taste masking, improved bioavailability, non-reactive, aesthetically appealing, and longer shelf life are the factors influencing its wide acceptance.

Leading players like Catalent, Eurocaps, and many others, are developing vegan capsules to broaden their vegan consumer base as the softgel capsule segment registers nearly 40% of their overall revenue. Large Pharma companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, and Procter and Gamble, collaborate with leading Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO) to provide cost-effective products in the highly competitive market. Research to develop an oral vaccine to treat respiratory infection caused by the SaRS-CoV-2 virus has fueled the R&D of softgel manufacturers. Additionally, the shift towards a healthier lifestyle and immunity-boosting vitamins, have also surged the softgel market post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. softgel capsules market size and growth rate, 2023 - 2030

Softgel Capsules Market Report Highlights

  • The gelatin-based/ animal-based segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2022.
  • Nutraceutical companies segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 37.7% in 2022 and is also expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.
  • North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 42.3% in 2022, owing to improved production technology, the presence of major players within the region, and increased expenditure on R&D to widen their product portfolio.

Softgel Capsules Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global softgel capsules market report on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Softgel Capsules Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Gelatin-Based/Animal-Based
  • Non-Animal-Based

Softgel Capsules Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Antacid and Anti-Flatulent Preparation
  • Anti-Anemic Preparations
  • Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
  • Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs
  • Cough and Cold Preparations
  • Health Supplement
  • Vitamin and Dietary Supplement
  • Pregnancy

Softgel Capsules End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Nutraceutical Companies
  • Cosmeceutical Companies
  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Softgel Capsules Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Denmark
    • Sweden
    • Norway
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Australia
    • Thailand
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Kuwait

