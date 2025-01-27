Mushroom Coffee Market 2030: A Blend of Health and Flavor

Mushroom Coffee Market Growth & Trends

The global mushroom coffee market size is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising preference for ready-to-drink & premium coffees and the increasing number of coffee shops worldwide. In addition, the growing demand for mushroom coffee can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the rising awareness of the medicinal benefits of mushrooms, flavorful coffee experiences, and increased awareness of ethical & sustainable sourcing practices.

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in functional foods that have added health benefits beyond their basic nutritional content. Mushroom coffee, which contains medicinal mushroom like lion’s mane, has been acknowledged for its potential cognitive and immune-boosting benefits. As a result, more people are seeking out mushroom coffee as a functional food option. Consumers are increasingly seeking out healthy and natural food options, and mushroom coffee is one of the trending beverages among others. It is often marketed as a natural and nutritious alternative to regular coffee and may appeal to consumers who are looking to reduce their caffeine intake or want to try something new and healthy.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly seeking out alternative coffee options, such as decaf or herbal coffee blends. Mushroom coffee, which offers a unique and natural flavor profile, may be seen as another appealing option for consumers looking for something different.

The COVID-19 had a significant impact on the mushroom coffee industry. The pandemic has affected global supply chains, causing shortages in coffee and mushroom extract production, transit, and distribution. This has led to price increases and supply chain challenges for producers and retailers. It has changed the way that many people consume coffee and other beverages, with many people working from home and spending more time indoors. This has led to a shift in demand towards packaged coffee products for home consumption, such as beans, ground coffee, and instant coffee. In the case of mushroom coffee, this shift may have led to an increase in demand for packaged mushroom coffee products.

The powder form segment held the largest share of 62.2% in 2022. Powder/instant coffee has a longer shelf life than traditional coffee, making it a more practical option for people who want to stock up on coffee or keep it on hand for emergencies

The Chaga mushroom extract segment held a significant share of 28.5% in 2022. Chaga mushroom has a unique flavor profile that is earthy and slightly bitter, which can complement the flavor of coffee. This may be appealing to consumers who are looking for a different and more complex coffee experience. The Lion’s mane segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

The decaffeinated segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. People may choose to consume mushroom coffee primarily for the health benefits of the mushrooms, rather than for the caffeine. Decaffeinated coffee can provide a way to enjoy these benefits without the stimulating effects of caffeine hence, driving the market growth. The caffeinated segment held a significant share of 73.5% in 2022

The sachets packaging segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Coffee sachets are often individually sealed to help preserve the freshness and flavor of the coffee. This can help to ensure that each cup of coffee tastes as fresh and flavorful as possible, even if the sachets have been stored for a while

North America held the highest market share of 28.8% in 2022. The presence of several major market players such as Four Sigmatic, FreshCap Mushrooms, Peak Performance, among others in the region is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, increasing interest in functional foods and beverages, alternative coffee options, and a rise in the health-conscious population, is also driving the demand for mushroom coffee in North America

