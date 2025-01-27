Electric Kick Scooter Market Challenges in Infrastructure and Charging Availability

The global electric kick scooter market size is expected to reach USD 12.27 billion and register a CAGR of 11.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of cost-effective electric scooter sharing services across the globe.

While the market is expected to witness promising growth opportunities in the long run, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to negatively impact the market. Strict restrictions on transportation activities and lockdowns in the first half of 2020 paralyzed e-kick scooter retail business activities across the globe. While manufacturing and supply chain activities were severely disrupted, the situation was particularly challenging for manufacturers and dealers. Post pandemic, government initiatives to replace existing fleet with an electric vehicle, and more and more e-kick scooter manufacturers entering the ride sharing service market is propelling the market.

The need for product differentiation and the introduction of next-generation technology is anticipated to favor the e-kick scooter market growth. One of the key factors expected to boost the demand is shrinking parking spaces in metro cities. Moreover, scooters have gained prominence in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The growing need to avoid traffic congestion and increased demand for micro-mobility options have encouraged vendors to manufacture folding electric kick scooters. These foldable electric kick scooters are portable, lightweight, and require low maintenance cost thus they are widely preferred by consumers end.

An increase in greenhouse gas emissions has resulted in initiatives to combat climate change with hopes pinned on e-mobility. Several countries globally have started enacting climate change action plans to reduce vehicular emissions by adopting sustainable and eco-friendly transportation options. Furthermore, investments in clean energy and initiatives taken by governments to curb CO2 emissions are expected to boost the demand for e-kick scooters over the coming years.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the next few years. The high growth of the region is attributed to the rapid rate of adoption in the U.S. and Canada. The people in the region have shifted their interest towards buying the technologically advanced e kick scooter for short distance commutes and local site seeing.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Report Highlights

The lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the largest share of 92.1% in 2024. Performance and environmental advantages of Li-Ion batteries over lead acid batteries are expected to position Li-Ion technology as the global mainstream battery technology in the coming years.

The personal segment dominated the market in 2024. The segment is expected to hold more than 60% market share.

The electric kick scooter market in Europe was identified as a lucrative region in 2024 and accounted for 58.76% of the overall share.

List of Key Players of Electric Kick Scooter Market

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Bird Rides, Inc

iconBIT

Niu International

Razor USA LLC

SEGWAY INC.

SWAGTRON

Xiaomi

Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.

