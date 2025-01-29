Luxury Hotel Market Review: Impact of Digital Transformation on Guest Services

The global luxury hotel market size is expected to reach USD 156.80 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increasing purchasing power of consumers and the rising number of international as well as domestic tourists on business or leisure trips.

Travelers opting for lavish vacations look chiefly for comfort and quality of service, while hotel tariffs may make for a secondary consideration. To compete in the luxury hotel market, companies are focused on providing unique customer experiences by investing in infrastructure and technologically advanced appliances. Building customer relations by extending the highest degree of hospitality is also a key area of focus.

Major players in the market are integrating room control systems through the Internet of Things (IoT) platform. As a result, guests can control cooling, heating, and lighting in their rooms wirelessly through mobile-based applications. Furthermore, simplified hotel reservation processes have upped demand in recent years. Online hotel bookings are supplemented by readily-available information in the form of photos and videos of the property, along with customer feedback.

Luxury Hotel Market Report Highlights

Luxury hotel chains accounted for a revenue share of about 65% of the market in 2024

Business hotels held a market revenue share of about 32% in 2024

Booking luxury hotels through the direct booking mode accounted for a revenue share of about 42% in 2024.

Booking through online travel agencies (OTAs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030

The luxury hotel market in North America accounted for a global revenue share of around 36% in 2024

Key Luxury Hotel Company Insights

The luxury hotel industry is fragmented primarily due to the presence of several globally recognized players as well as regional players. Some prominent companies in this market are Accor, Belmond Management Limited, Four Seasons Hotel Limited, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited, and Aman Resorts, among others. Market players are differentiating through expansions, investments, and expanding their service offerings to cater to evolving consumer preferences for travel.

List of Key Players in the Luxury Hotel Market

Accor

Belmond Management Limited

Four Seasons Hotel Limited

InterContinental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited

Marriott International, Inc.

Rosewood Hotel Group

The Indian Hotel Company Limited

Radisson Hotel Group

Aman Resorts

