Two 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle Baseball Cards Combine for $88,500 (Canadian) in Miller & Miller’s Online-Only Auction

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, 2025-01-31 — /EPR Network/ — Two 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle baseball cards, rare examples but with condition issues, still combined to bring $88,500 in an online-only Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction held January 25th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. Prices quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

One of the Mantles had a grade of PSA 1.5 Fair and carried a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$40,000. It sold for $50,150. The other card had an even lesser grade – PSA 1 Poor – but bidders blasted through the $15,000-$20,000 estimate for a final selling price of $38,350. The high prices underscored the rarity and popularity of that particular card as well as the Topps 1952 set overall.

“The inaugural January 25th Sports auction proved that the market for pre-1980 sports cards is stronger than ever, with many estimates being met and even exceeded for top lots,” said Ben Pernfuss, Miller & Miller’s Consignment Director for the sale.

Household names like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, and Lou Gehrig, captured the spotlight and drove impressive bidding on unique signed baseballs, found footage and iconic cards. A total of 259 lots – all sports-related, with many rare and highly collectible examples – came up for bid.

“The enthusiasm for these legendary athletes was palpable,” Mr. Pernfuss said, “resulting in spirited bidding and strong results. Overall, the sale showcased the continued strength and passion of collectors in this vibrant market.”

Following are additional highlights from the auction, one that grossed 448,252. A total of 254 online bidders placed a combined 5,166 bids. 98 percent of all lots were sold, and 50 percent of the top lots exceeded estimates. Online bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website (MillerandMillerAuctions.com).

A 1951 Bowman partial set of 155 baseball cards (including the rare #253 Mickey Mantle rookie card, graded PSA 4.5 VG-EX+, a PSA graded 6 EX-MT Ted Williams card and a PSA graded 5 Yogi Berra card, plus other Hall of Famers), sold for $38,350, besting the $25,000 high estimate.

One of the real sleepers of the sale was 3 minutes and 3 seconds of actual 16mm film footage of a 1929 pre-season baseball game played between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals, at Cardinal Field in Avon Park, Florida. The film featured at-bats by both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Assigned a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$3,000, the film gaveled for $15,340.

A 1966 Topps #35 Bobby Orr rookie card, graded PSA 6 EX-MT, sold within estimate for $15,340. Orr is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, with unmatched speed, skill and offensive ability. The card showed a crisp image of a hockey legend in his first season.

A Worth Official League baseball signed circa 1927-1930 by Yankees slugger Lou Gehrig, with a cardboard box showing a label from the New Rochelle (New York) Book Store (near where Gehrig grew up), finished at $12,980, about as expected. Included was a full PSA/DNA LOA and JSA LOA, a PSA/DNA autograph grade of 8, a baseball grade of 6 and an overall grade of 7.

A circa 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb Red Portrait tobacco card, an iconic card in the world of baseball collecting from one the hobby’s most sought after sets, fetched $12,980, more than doubling the $5,000 high estimate. The card featured a “Cycle Cigarettes” advertisement on the back, hence the name “Cycle-Back”. It was graded PSA 1.5 Fair condition, a recent grade.

A baseball dual signed in blue ink by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, reportedly signed at a late 1920s Canadian stop of the duo’s “barnstorming” tours, changed hands for $29,500, doubling the $15,000 high estimate. Ruth signed on the “Sweet Spot” position, with Gehrig on the side panel. The ball was a Spalding “Babe Ruth Home Run Special” PSA/DNA and JSA authenticated ball.

A 1986-87 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan rookie card, widely considered the most desirable Jordan rookie card, accurately depicting one of the greatest basketball players in the world and a must-have for basketball card collectors, graded Beckett 8 in Near Mint-Mint condition, hit $8,850.

A 1964-65 Topps “Tall Boys” complete 110 hockey card set, a highly sought after and visually appealing set featuring many of the game’s greats from the day, including Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull, Jean Beliveau, Tim Horton and others, was bid to $8,260 against a high estimate of $6,000. Collectors saw it as a desirable set from a key time in hockey’s history.

A 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee uncut sheet of blank back hockey cards, including the highly desirable #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card, rang up $5,605, besting the $3,500 high estimate. The 225-card sheet was in excellent condition and measured 43 inches by 56 ½ inches. The Gretzky rookie card was mint and without flaw. Blank backed sheets are part of the printing process.

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has a full slate of upcoming online-only auctions, to include the following:

– February 8: Select Canadiana Furniture, Folk Art, Textiles & Pottery

– February 9: Post-War Canadian Folk Art

– March 1 & 2: Petroliana & Advertising

– September 27: Sports Cards & Memorabilia

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.