Jackson Yelle Foundation Launches ‘Catch2Heal’: A Year-Long Journey of Connection and Healing Through Daily Games of Catch

Eastham, MA, 2025-02-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Jackson Yelle Foundation today launched ‘Catch2Heal,’ a heartfelt initiative led by Scott Yelle, father of the late Jackson Yelle. Starting on January 27—what would have been Jackson’s 23rd birthday–Scott began a daily catch campaign with the aim of fostering connection, healing, and positive memories with individuals across the nation. The campaign will also share the message of the Foundation. Jackson Yelle was killed by an impaired driver in 2023.

“Playing catch was one of the things Jackson and I enjoyed doing together. When I heard about Ethan Bryan’s book A Year of Playing Catch (https://amzn.to/4aALrfg), I wanted to make a daily catch part of the work we do with the Foundation,” said Scott, referring to the $18,000 the Jackson Yelle Foundation donated to Major League Baseball’s Nike Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI).

“The Catch2Heal campaign seemed like a natural way to kick off our 2025 efforts, which will include visiting 12 MLB cities and donating to 12 more MLB Nike RBI programs,” said Scott.

Scott’s mission as part of the Catch2Heal campaign is to dedicate at least 15 minutes each day to playing catch with someone, preferably a different person each day.

“Finding someone new to play catch with everyday will be a challenge and Andrea, my wife is on call for those days when nobody is available,” said Scott. “The weather could also play into it, especially on Cape Cod in January and February. Fortunately, our plans to visit 12 stadiums in the spring could open the door to finding new people to have a catch with.”

In addition to visiting MLB ballparks in 12 cities in April, Scott will be traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in March. The Jackson Yelle Foundation will be a co-sponsor of the Fish Like MADD fishing tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Myrtle Beach is where Jackson was struck by the impaired driver in April 2023.

“We created the Jackson Yelle Foundation to help causes to benefit young people—boys and girls. Given what happened with Jackson, the fishing tournament will be another great place to spread the healing message and get in a few more games of catch with new friends,” said Scott.

To follow Scott’s 365 Catch2Heal campaign, the Jackson Yelle Foundation has set up an Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/catch2heal/.

For more information or to donate to the Jackson Yelle Foundation, visit https://jacksonyelle.com/. You can also donate by check “Jackson Yelle Foundation” and send to Jackson Yelle Foundation PO Box 86, North Eastham, MA 02651.