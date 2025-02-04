rivexa’s Standout Showcase at SteelFab 2025 Sparks Industry Attention

OHIO, 2025-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — rivexa, an Indian B2B export marketplace backed by mjunction – a Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) joint venture – marked a successful showing at SteelFab 2025. The company’s presence at the four-day Sharjah-based expo yielded extensive engagement with metalworking and manufacturing industry decision-makers.

SteelFab Expo, the Middle East’s principal trade show for industrial and manufacturing sectors facilitates the digital evolution of the regional metalworking sector and has hosted over 6,500+ trade visitors from 65 countries. Its success can be attributed to a growing focus on multiple industrial segments in the manufacturing industry.

Showcasing Digital Sourcing Innovation

From its dedicated space in Hall 4, rivexa showcased its platform’s capabilities in streamlining global procurement for Casting, Forging, CNC Machining, Fabrication, and Reverse Engineering, including supplier verification, price discovery, production monitoring, and shipping management solutions.

Team members engaged with procurement managers, sourcing leaders, and industry professionals, demonstrating technology’s role in the digital transformation of industrial sourcing processes.

Expanding its Middle East Footprint

As a major importer of Indian industrial products, the UAE remains a key market for rivexa’s expansion. The expo strengthened the company’s regional presence, as participants responded positively to its scalable procurement solutions designed to address supply chain challenges when acquiring sheet metal fabrication services from India.

Looking Ahead

rivexa roadmap includes developing these new business connections into impactful collaborations. Their immediate focus is on connecting with prospective clients while continuing to adapt their platform to meet evolving international market needs.

About rivexa:



rivexa, a B2B export marketplace by mjunction Services Limited – a joint venture between Tata Steel and the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – connects international buyers with Indian manufacturers of industrial goods, building on mjunction’s 24-year history in digital trade.

