X-ray Security Screening Market 2030: Future-Proofing Against Terrorism Threats

X-ray Security Screening Market Growth & Trends

The global X-ray security screening market size is expected to reach 6.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Drug trade, threats concerning piracy, cross-border terrorism, and human trafficking, among others, are anticipated to fuel global X-ray screening security industry demand over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the lapse of traditional security inspection methods has led to the implementation of technologically advanced security systems. Full-body scanners have emerged as a revolutionary concept in the arena of security screenings. Full-body scanners can detect various threats in minimal time to avoid any unwanted incidents during travel. Its implementation is at a novel stage and continues to attract high investments worldwide. These developments would further drive the X-ray security screening industry during the forecast period.

The increase in new airport construction activity and infrastructure upgrades continue to offer lucrative opportunities for the industry. In addition, security-related legislation is constantly updated and amended to address threats such as terrorist or criminal activity. For instance, the U.S. government passed a security-related legislation on the 16th of September, 2015. It mandates all U.S. airports to incorporate established security procedures for responding to active shooters.

This legislation was enacted in response to the actions of the 2013 gunman attack on a TSA Officer at LAX International. Therefore, operators worldwide have been compelled to continually update their security procedures as per legislative norms and remain abreast of the latest technology solutions. These developments would further drive the X-ray security screening industry during the forecast period.

Businesses across the world were severely affected by the global COVID-19 outbreak. After the pandemic, biometric technologies proved to be quite helpful. During the pandemic, people started using masks, making it difficult for biometric technology-based equipment to identify the wearer. This resulted in the development of non-contact technologies like face and iris recognition.

The technology development reached a new level to increase government screening, surveillance, and protection capabilities. In terms of the sales and distribution capabilities of their product offering, the pandemic helped businesses mobilize swiftly and make both short-term and long-term adaptations to their business operations. However, technological advancements and regulatory mandates propelled the adoption of robust new systems. Replacement and upgradation of outdated systems and growing aftersales revenue serve as key opportunities for the X-ray security screening industry growth.

X-ray Security Screening Market Report Highlights

The commercial segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Emerging technologies such as 3D body scanners and laser scanners are expected to provide witness rise in demand for full-body scan application frequently deployed at airports

The product screening segment is anticipated to observe a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the upgradation of airports, an increasing number of terminal expansions across the railways and metro stations, and growing air passenger traffic

North America is expected to reach USD 2,022.5 million by 2030. The growth is ascribed to rapid adoption across the government sector and installation upgrades. X-ray scanners are most popular with the defense sector, which is expected to catapult the regional demand over the forecast period

X-ray Security Screening Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global X-ray security screening market based on end-use, application, and region:

X-ray Security Screening End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Transit

Commercial

Government

X-ray Security Screening Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

People Screening

Product Screening

X-ray Security Screening Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



