Automotive Wiring Harness Market Competitive Strategies from Leading Manufacturers

The global automotive wiring harness market size is anticipated to reach USD 63.00 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting consumer preference toward technologically advanced automobiles is encouraging automobile manufacturers to integrate automobiles with advanced functionalities, such as ADAS, navigation systems, and entertainment systems. These systems rely heavily on electronic components, which need to be interconnected using wiring harnesses if they are to function seamlessly.

Although the preference for EVs and hybrid vehicles is rising, the automotive wiring harnesses used in EVs and hybrids tend to be more complex as these vehicles require sophisticated wiring systems to power their electric motors, manage battery packs, and integrate ADAS and infotainment technologies. Consequently, automakers and automotive wiring harness manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create more efficient, lightweight, and durable wiring solutions capable of addressing the complexities associated with these vehicles.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market

A significant shift in consumer preferences toward automotive wiring harnesses that not only serve the fundamental purpose of efficiently transmitting electrical signals but also integrate additional safety functionalities and contribute toward various safety features, including collision detection and prevention systems, can be considered one of the emerging buyer trends. The preference for harnesses with integrated safety functionalities is rather indicative of a broader societal approach to road safety and accident prevention. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing vehicles equipped with advanced safety technologies that mitigate the risk of accidents and protect both drivers and passengers. The safety regulations being drafted by various regulatory bodies are further incentivizing the integration of advanced safety functionalities into automotive components, including harnesses. Suppliers are compelled to innovate to modify and upgrade their products in line with the evolving regulatory landscape while meeting consumer expectations for enhanced safety features.

Stringent vehicular safety regulations being drafted by various governments worldwide as part of the efforts to reduce road accidents and the increasing consumer awareness about road safety are prompting automakers to integrate automobiles with modern vehicle safety systems, such as airbags, Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS), Traction Control Systems (TCS), and ADAS. All these systems rely on automotive wiring harnesses for transmitting electrical power and signals to ensure timely activation and proper functioning. As automakers emphasize vehicle safety and regulatory compliance, the demand for sophisticated wiring harness solutions is expected to grow.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the terminals segment is anticipated to register at the significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the growing advancements in automotive technology, such as safety features and driver assistance systems

Based on application, the sensors harness segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Advancements in sensor technologies, such as LiDAR and RADAR for autonomous driving, are driving the demand for sophisticated wiring harnesses capable of supporting complex sensor networks

Based on electric vehicle, the battery electric vehicles (BEVs) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 65.78% in 2023, owing to the rising cost of fossil fuels, the implementation of emission regulations, and the anticipated growth of the charging infrastructure around the world, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for an automotive harness with the electric vehicle landscape

Based on vehicle, the light vehicle segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 95.81% in 2023. The growing adoption of light vehicles such as SUVs, utility vans, or trucks is driving the demand for automotive vehicle harness solutions

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 45.8% in 2023, and is expected to grow at a consistent CAGR over the forecast period. The region is considered a major automobile market due to high population concentration, high disposable income, and easy availability of low-cost labor

List of Key Players in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

China Auto Electronics Group Limited (THB Group)

Delphi Technologies PLC (Aptiv PLC)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Kromberg & Schubert GmbH Cable & Wire

Lear Corporation

LEONI AG

PKC Group

Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Yazaki Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Automotive Wiring Harness Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.