Unlocking New Markets with Special Safari Offers from February to June 2025 with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2025-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — As the world embraces new travel trends, Kenya remains a top destination for wildlife lovers, adventure seekers, and culture enthusiasts. With 2025 fast approaching, Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya is excited to introduce exclusive safari offers from February to June 2025, tailored for travelers looking to experience the best of Africa’s wildlife, landscapes, and luxury lodges at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned explorer, our specially curated Kenya safari packages will take you deep into the heart of Masai Mara, Amboseli, Lake Nakuru, and other stunning national parks, where breathtaking experiences await.

Exclusive Safari Offers for 2025



1. 4-Day Masai Mara & Lake Nakuru Safari – Special Group Offer

Special Rate: USD 6,088 for 6 Adults (3 Double Rooms)

Explore the legendary Masai Mara and the breathtaking Lake Nakuru.

2. 6-Day Amboseli, Nakuru, and Masai Mara Safari

Spot the Big Five, enjoy Amboseli’s views of Mount Kilimanjaro, and explore the stunning Great Rift Valley. See the Flier attached for prices

3. 3-Day Masai Mara Safari – Budget Travel

An affordable Masai Mara safari ideal for travelers looking for an unforgettable wildlife experience on a budget.

4. 2-Day Ol Pejeta and Mount Kenya Safari

Visit the famous Ol Pejeta Conservancy to see rhinos and chimpanzees while enjoying the stunning backdrop of Mount Kenya.

5. Nairobi National Park & Giraffe Center Tour

Perfect for travelers with limited time—experience Kenya’s wildlife just outside the city.

Explore the Best Kenya Safaris with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Discover Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes, iconic wildlife, and rich cultural experiences with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya. Whether you’re looking for a luxury safari, budget adventure, or a short getaway, our expertly crafted packages offer unforgettable experiences across Kenya’s top destinations.

Why Book a Safari Between February and June?

✅ Perfect Weather – Enjoy pleasant temperatures and clear skies, ideal for game viewing and photography.

✅ Fewer Crowds – Travel during this period allows for a more intimate safari experience, avoiding peak-season rush.

✅ Affordable Prices – Special offers and discounts make your dream Kenya safari more budget-friendly.

✅ Rich Wildlife Sightings – Witness lion prides, elephant herds, rhinos, flamingos, and other magnificent creatures in their natural habitat.

Why Choose Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya?

✔️ Expert Guides – Local professionals ensuring an insightful and safe safari experience.

✔️ Easy Online Booking – Secure your trip hassle-free with PayPal & PesaPal payments.

✔️ Personalized Itineraries – From luxury to budget safaris, we tailor experiences to your needs.

✔️ Sustainable Tourism – We support conservation efforts and local communities.

Book your adventure today!

View All Safari Offers Here

Top Safari Experiences in Kenya

1. Masai Mara Safaris – Witness the Big Five and the Great Migration in Kenya’s most famous national reserve. Explore Masai Mara Safaris

2. Amboseli National Park – Enjoy close-up encounters with elephants and breathtaking views of Mount Kilimanjaro. Book Amboseli Safaris

3. Lake Nakuru National Park – Known for its flamingos, rhinos, and diverse birdlife, perfect for photographers and nature lovers. Discover Lake Nakuru

4. Luxury Kenya Safaris – Indulge in top-tier lodges, fly-in safaris, and exclusive game drives in Kenya’s premier reserves. View Luxury Safari Packages

5. Nairobi Safaris and Day Tours – Short excursions to Nairobi National Park, David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage, and the Giraffe Centre. Check Out Nairobi Tours

6. Aberdare & Mount Kenya Safaris – Explore scenic highlands, unique wildlife, and historic tree lodges. Plan Your Adventure

7. Coastal & Beach Safaris – Extend your safari with a relaxing beach holiday in Mombasa, Diani, or Zanzibar. Explore Coastal Safaris

Media contacts:

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Office Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Phone (Kenya): +254 722 370 833 / +254 710 729 021

Website: www.cruzeiro-safaris.com

Social Media:

Facebook: Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Instagram: @safariscruzeiro

Twitter (X): @cruzeirosafaris

YouTube: Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Business Hours: Monday – Saturday | 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Kenya Time)

Book Your Safari Today! View Tours & Safaris