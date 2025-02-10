1,4 Butanediol Market 2030: Expanding Applications in Textiles

1,4 Butanediol Market Growth & Trends

The global 1,4 butanediol market size is expected to reach USD 13,407.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of 1,4 butanediol (BDO) is attributed to its increasing consumption in the production of fibers, plastics, and solvents. The product is also being increasingly used for medicinal formulations, because of which several legislative actions and regulations regarding its safe usage have been initiated. The 1,4 BDO is widely utilized in numerous applications, such as chemical & adhesives manufacturing, fiber & particle composites, plastic processing, and pharmaceuticals, owing to its inherent advantageous characteristics, such as hydrophobicity, chemical resistance, and excellent durability.

The 1,4 BDO produced by the Reppe process, which is particularly popular in China, accounts for more than 40.0% of the global capacity of chemical manufacturing. Major industry participants including Ashland, BASF, and DuPont are utilizing this technology to produce 1,4 BDO and its other derivatives. In this process, acetylene is reacted with formaldehyde to form BDO, which undergoes high-pressure hydrogenation. The COVID-19 virus spread has disrupted economies globally and severely affected the chemical industry’s supply chain. The supply chain disruption of 1,4 BDO had an adverse effect on its production and consumption patterns, globally. This has resulted in a decline in market growth during the pandemic.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the 1,4 Butanediol Market

1,4 Butanediol Market Report Highlights

The tetrahydrofuran application segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. This is attributed to increasing use in the applications such as vinyl films, elastomers, printing inks, coatings, and adhesives

In terms of application, the polyurethane (PU) segment will witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for PU in the manufacturing of foam seating, elastomeric wheels & tires, and electronic instruments

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030 due to the presence of rapidly growing industries, such as automotive and construction, and major market players in the region

Europe will witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2030. The growth is augmented by the presence of major market players, such as BASF SE, LyondellBasell, and Evonik Industries AG

Volatility in prices of the raw materials has been affecting the profitability of the manufacturers, which, in turn, is expected to hinder the market growth during the coming years

The spread of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the chemical industry, resulting in a decline in its market growth. The shutdown of chemical manufacturing companies for a prolonged period has led to disruptions in the supply chain of 1,4 BDO

1,4 Butanediol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 1,4 Butanediol market report based on the application, and region.

1,4 Butanediol Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

γ-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polyurethane

Other Application

1,4 Butanediol Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Vietnam

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the 1,4 Butanediol Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.