Pipette Tips Market 2030: Expanding Applications in Academia

Pipette Tips Market Growth & Trends

The global pipette tips market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. The rise in demand for advanced liquid handling systems is boosting the market growth. The rising incidence of newer medical conditions is increasing the requirement for more R&D efforts as well as the demand for advanced automated laboratory medical devices in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, which is among the major factors driving the market growth. The introduction of automated and robotic pipettes and their growing use in pharma and biotech, diagnostics and healthcare, academics, and education industries are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The standard pipette product segment led the market in 2021 due to the multipurpose use and effectiveness of these products. A standard tip is a multi-purpose tip for many laboratory applications with a variety of performance requirements that range from high accuracy to reagent dispensing with greater tolerance. Sterile standard tips are available for applications demanding the highest level of purity. The demand for pipette tips escalated drastically in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as daily testing at diagnostic centers for virus detection increased. Even though there was a high demand, many companies faced operational and supply chain bottlenecks, which stabilized in 2021. The outbreak of COVID-19 fueled the need for extensive and effective development of vaccines and drugs as pharma and biotech industries are the major consumers of the market.

Pipette Tips Market Report Highlights

The standard product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2022 to 2030

The non-robotic technology segment dominated the global market in 2021. However, the robotic technology segment is estimated to record the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030

The segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the high preference for advanced devices

Based on applications, the pharma & biotech segment dominated the global market in 2021

North America dominated the global market in 2021. The presence of major market players and high adoption of advanced technologies are the key factors contributing to the regional market growth

The industry is highly competitive. New product developments, collaborations, regional expansions, and mergers are key strategic initiatives undertaken by market players

Pipette Tips Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pipette tips market based on product, technology, application, and region:

Pipette Tips Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Standard

Filtered

Low-retention

Others

Pipette Tips Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Robotic

Non-robotic

Pipette Tips Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diagnostics & Healthcare

Pharma & Biotech

Academia & Education

Others

Pipette Tips Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



