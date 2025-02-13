Apparel Supply Chain Market 2028: Addressing Labor and Human Rights Issues

Apparel Supply Chain Market Growth & Trends

The global apparel supply chain market size is estimated to reach USD 1,119.69 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing attractiveness of apparel supply chains in developing countries with a mounting level of outsourcing is one of the key factors that drive the growth of the apparel supply chain market.

Abuse against rights of human and labor is present in the apparel supply chain and also lacks transparency regarding the company’s business practices. Thus, the impact of these practices on communities and workers of the particular company is a major factor restraining the market growth.

Moreover, the demand forecast and inventory management in the apparel industry is difficult as well as challenging, which is expected to act as a barrier for the market and thus hindering the market growth. Most of the key players, operating in the apparel supply chain market, are adopting various strategies to hold maximum industry share, globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the apparel supply chain market. It witnessed a decrease due to the global lockdown as the major activities of supply chain were disrupted across, the globe. A shortage of raw materials has also been observed due to the COVID-19 and projecting a negative impact on the market.

The pre-production segment contributed to the global market revenue share of more than 80.0% in 2021 and is expected to growth at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the products coupled with the rising use of e-commerce for the determination of purchasing apparels are the factors increasing the usage of the apparel supply chain for the pre-production segment. Thus, its demand is high and contributes more to the market revenue.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2021 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The increasing usage of e-commerce platforms for purchasing apparel along with rising trades of apparel in the region is expected to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials at a reasonably lower price coupled with being the chief manufacturers of apparel are also adding to the market growth. Thus, it contributes to more revenue generation in Asia Pacific.

Apparel Supply Chain Market Report Highlights

Europe is forecast to expand at a considerable CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the availability of advantageous guidelines concerning trade agreements enforced by the government

The trade logistics segment is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Trade logistics offers company with elasticity and permits them to regulate their procedures in an improved and enriched manner along with saving costs

The trade logistics assists them to intensify the overall clearness of the supply chain and supports in well understanding of cost, operations, inventory management, and others which is increasing its usage in the apparel industry, thus driving the market growth

Apparel Supply Chain Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global apparel supply chain market based on the process, and region:

Apparel Supply Chain Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Pre-Production

Trade Logistics

Apparel Supply Chain Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy Spain France

Asia Pacific China Bangladesh Vietnam India

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey



