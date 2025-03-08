Linkam launches CMS196V4 stage for cryo-CLEM microscopy

London, UK, 2025-03-08 — /EPR Network/ — Linkam Scientific Instruments has announced new updates to its specialist CMS196 cryo-stage. The CMS196V4 supports cryo-correlative light and electron microscopy (cryo-CLEM) and allows researchers to investigate samples at cryogenic temperatures down to < -195 °C.

The latest updates to the CMS196V4 stage include an improved user interface featuring a touch-panel and joystick, alongside an encoded and motorised XY stage which allows high-precision automated mapping of sample grids. The new stage also features different sample holders and interface options for the newly-interchangeable optical bridge for imaging. Improved cable management and simplified topology improve ease of installation and use. It also features a cordless magnetic heated lid; Auto-fill dewar with drip-feed; and an objective lens heater for superior drift performance.

Cryo-CLEM microscopy integrates the benefits of fluorescence and electron microscopy, and the CMS196V4 supports full cryo-CLEM workflows. Sample safety remains a key feature of the CMS196V4 stage, with researchers able to handle and transfer cryo samples without risk of contamination.

Linkam has also developed a Modular Imaging Platform, which offers significant improvements to sample access. It features a motorised Z-axis control and sliding mechanism to make it easier to access samples, and a modular design to support multiple microscopy techniques.

Clara Ko, Sales and Marketing Director, Linkam Scientific Instruments, comments: “The modifications to our market-leading cryo-stage provide researchers with a valuable tool to unlock new insights using Cryo-CLEM microscopy. As a company at the forefront of microscopy instrument innovation, Linkam collaborates closely with customers to understand how we can improve our range of stages. The new features will allow researchers to exert more control over their stage configuration, while also enjoying simplified set-up with improved topology and overall user experience. We look forward to supporting customers at the frontier of scientific discovery and helping them get the most out of the newest features of this flagship product.”

For more information about the CMS196, visit www.linkam.co.uk/cms196 or email info@linkam.co.uk

