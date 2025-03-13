Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Collaboration Trends Among Healthcare Leaders

The global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing disease burden, growing demand for early disease identification, and complementary advancements in technology is expected to drive growth in demand.

Increasing concern regarding neglected tropical diseases and their impact on the population as well as economies has boosted the demand for the development of early disease detection methods. This growth in concern is evident in the launch of a substantial number of programs aiming to combat NTDs. For instance, the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases aims to raise awareness and funding, both of which are essential to control and eliminate the most common NTDs. In addition, various companies are undertaking efforts to develop less complicated and inexpensive diagnostic assays for tropical diseases. In January 2021, Novartis AG signed an agreement with the WHO to manage leprosy across the globe. This, in turn, is anticipated to support the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

According to the WHO, as of January 2022, more than 1.5 billion people are infected with soil-transmitted helminth infections worldwide. The Kato-Katz technique is the WHO gold standard that is widely used to diagnose the intensity of STHs. These infections are distributed widely in tropical and subtropical areas majorly occurring in America, sub-Saharan Africa, East Asia, and China. Furthermore, the presence of key players is expected to fuel the overall market growth. The involvement of these players in new product development is considered to be the contributing factor to the development of the NTD diagnosis market.

By disease type, the soil-transmitted helminthiases dominated the market in 2024, owing to the increasing prevalence and high adoption of diagnostics tests

The molecular/modern diagnostic segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to an increase in R&D for molecular diagnostic techniques coupled with a rise in demand for point-of-care products

Centralized service accounted for the largest segment in terms of market share in 2024 due to high procedure volume and the wide presence of ancillary support in terms of infrastructure and manpower

By end-use, home healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as a result of the growing popularity and demand for POCT services

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024, owing to the high disease burden of NTDs, increased healthcare expenditure, rapid technological advancements, and a rise in customer awareness about the use of PCR tests in diagnosing NTDs

Latin America is expected to grow considerably in the future, owing to increased IVD product penetration and the high disease burden of NTDs in developing countries

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZeptoMetrix

InBios International, Inc.

Genome Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Coris BioConcept

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Oscar Medicare Pvt Ltd.

