Main Line Family Law Firm Partner Attends House of Delegates Meeting

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2025-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sarinia M. Feinman, Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Family Law Firm Partner recently attended the Pennsylvania Bar Association House of Delegates Meeting on Friday, November 22, 2024 in Harrisburg, PA. Ms. Feinman has been a Zone 9 Delegate since 2017. Zone 9 is comprised of attorneys from Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.

Established in 1966, the Pennsylvania Bar Association House of Delegates serves as the policy-setting body for the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA). Voting rights of PBA members, including the right to vote on matters affecting the substance and administration of PBA policy, and on amendments to the Articles of Incorporation or the Bylaws are exercised through the House. Additionally, the House is empowered to evaluate the election and qualifications of its members, controls all membership dues, and approves increases. This allows and permits the delegates, including Ms. Feinman, to be on the ground floor of new and pending legislation in Pennsylvania, so as to better educate and represent her clients.

Comprising both voting and nonvoting members, the House of Delegates represents a diverse group of legal professionals, including PBA general officers, Board of Governors members, zone representatives, and section delegates.

Sarinia M. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. Ms. Feinman limits her practice to family law matters, including children’s rights issues, custody relocation matters, child support, equitable distribution, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. Ms. Feinman is a Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022. She is also a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009 and has been named as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer and a Main Line Today Top Lawyer each year since 2019.

