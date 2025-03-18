Threat Intelligence Market Growth Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Concerns

The global threat intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 36.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. The demand for threat intelligence is increasing owing to rise in cyber threats, security breaches and growing numbers of sophisticated attacks in leading security conscious sectors. Moreover, the breaches in most organizations have a financial or espionage motive, which results in the disruption of business and has become a major concern for them, which is expected to contribute to the demand for threat intelligence solutions and services immensely.

Threat intelligence incident forensics is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. The application of incident forensics initiates actionable security during breaches through predictive and reactive analysis. Further, its application investigates the root causes of the breach and contains the damage of an attack. An organization lacking an advanced intelligence system might pose as a key determinant that significantly affects the mass adoption of incident forensics solutions.

Organizations prefer the use of cloud security as the cost incurred in the implementation of the on-premises solutions is high. The cloud-based security adoption is expected to increase in the near future owing to the growing adoption of cloud storage systems. The cloud-based deployment stops unwanted traffic before it enters the network. Furthermore, it eliminates the requirement of on-premise equipment, which is expected to increase the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Threat Intelligence Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into threat intelligence services is driving market expansion

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. With the adoption of on-premise threat intelligence solutions, organizations can maintain complete control over their data while adhering to industry rules

Based on enterprise size, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period owing to the growing need for SMEs to secure their critical infrastructure. As SMEs increasingly rely on digital technologies for data security, the demand for cloud-based threat intelligence tools has witnessed a rise over the last few years

Based on application, the governance segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period owing to the increasing regulatory pressure and compliance requirements across various industries that require robust governance frameworks

Based on end-use, the retail segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. As retail operations become more digitally integrated, with the proliferation of online stores, mobile apps, and IoT devices, the attack surface for cybercriminals expands significantly

North America is expected to register the highest market share of around 35% in 2023owing to the maximum presence of threat intelligence vendors and service providers focused on innovation

List of Key Players in Threat Intelligence Market

BAE Systems, Inc.

Broadcom (Symantec Corporation)

Centrify Corporation

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

McAfee, LLC.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated.

