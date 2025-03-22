Future Electronics Celebrates Diana Diaz’s 10 Year Anniversary

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is proud to honor Diana Diaz’s remarkable 10-year anniversary with the company.

Diana’s journey has been one of growth, leadership, and global impact. Starting in 2014 as a Strategic Account Manager (SAM) in Costa Rica, Diana was promoted to General Sales Manager (GSM) in 2019, overseeing Central America and the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

In 2022, her role expanded further to include Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Diana takes pride in leading a diverse, strong team spanning Montreal, Guadalajara, Costa Rica, and Colombia, while building meaningful relationships with customers and colleagues across multiple countries. Diana’s impressive career path reflects her dedication and passion for excellence, as she continues to embody Future Electronics’ core values of teamwork, commitment, and integrity.

Outside of her work at Future Electronics, Diana is a proud mother of two national-level swimmers, Axel and Alexia, and has supported their athletic pursuits while balancing her professional responsibilities. An avid traveler, hiker, and photographer, Diana finds joy in exploring the natural world and capturing its beauty through her lens.

Diana’s educational background is equally impressive, with a Bachelor of Business Administration from UAG University in Guadalajara, a Top Management Diploma from ITESO University, and a Strategic Sales Diploma from TEC Monterrey University. Her dedication to continuous learning has undoubtedly fueled her success, and reflects Future Electronics’ commitment to fostering professional growth and empowering employees to reach their full potential.

Future Electronics congratulates Diana on her incredible contributions over the past 10 years. Her story exemplifies the company’s commitment to fostering growth, celebrating diversity, and building strong, global teams.

For more information regarding careers at Future Electronics, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###