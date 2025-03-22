New dotConnect Release: .NET 9 and EF Core 9 Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced a new release of dotConnect, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect.

The key features of this release are .NET 9 and EF Core 9 support.

The list of the other updates:

Support for PostgreSQL 17.

Support for Visual Studio 2022 Preview v17.13.

Improved SQL Server Graph table support with consistent property names using the “Remove Guid” option.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/introducing-the-new-dotconnect-release-with-ef-core-9-and-net-9-support.html

dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites. dotConnect can be used in all areas of modern application development: web applications and services, Windows Forms applications, mobile applications, and even enterprise-grade solutions.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.