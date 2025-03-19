CHETU FOUNDATION CELEBRATES CHILDREN’S DAY WITH SANATAN DHARAM BAL VIDHYA MANDIR SCHOOL, PROMOTING CREATIVITY AND EDUCATION

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the non-profit entity of global software solutions and support services provider Chetu, recently celebrated Children’s Day at the Sanatan Dharam Bal Vidhya Mandir (SDBVM) School in Noida. The event featured drawing and dance competitions among the students and gifts for all.

The Chetu Foundation, known for its dedication to supporting education and youth development, provides monthly financial assistance to the SDBVM school to enhance the quality of education and resources available to students.

“Our goal is to empower children by nurturing their creative talents and boosting their confidence,” said Shweta Purohit, Human Resource Executive at Chetu. “Celebrating Children’s Day with the students reminds us of the importance of investing in their future and supporting their overall development.”

Asha Gupta, principal at SDBVM, expressed appreciation for the Chetu Foundation’s continued support.

“We are thankful for the thoughtful initiatives by the Chetu Foundation that inspire and uplift our students,” she said. “Chetu’s contributions significantly enhance our educational programs and foster a positive learning environment.”

The Chetu Foundation’s commitment extends beyond financial support, encompassing educational events, competitions, and interactive activities that inspire students to learn and grow.

To learn more about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, please visit www.chetu.com and chetufoundation.org.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning software solutions and support services provider. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida. Featuring over 169,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments and a Training & Development Centre for the local community, Chetu’s Noida campus also features modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth mindset of the Chetu family. For more information and to see current career opportunities, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-355-6282