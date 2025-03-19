NDIS Participants Benefit From Specialised Physiotherapy Services At Physio Physique

Allenby Gardens, SA, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Physio Physique, a trusted name in physiotherapy in Adelaide, is proud to announce its specialised NDIS physiotherapy services, available seven days a week, at their Allenby Gardens clinic. This initiative aims to empower National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants by providing accessible, personalised care designed to enhance mobility, reduce pain, and improve their overall quality of life.

The service underscores Physio Physique’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of NDIS participants. Services include holistic assessment, manual therapy, mobile NDIS physio, specialised care, customised exercise programs, and rehabilitation plans tailored to individual goals, all delivered in a state-of-the-art facility with a team of experienced professionals. By focusing on accessibility and flexibility, Physio Physique ensures clients can prioritise their health without compromising their schedules.

“We understand the unique challenges NDIS participants face,” said Tony Hvasanov, lead physiotherapist and founder of Physio Physique. “Our goal is to provide comprehensive, high-quality physiotherapy in Allenby Gardens and nearby suburbs in Adelaide, ensuring accessibility even on Sundays. Our clinic is designed to empower NDIS participants by addressing their needs with personalised care plans that make a real difference in their daily lives,” he adds.

The clinic’s commitment to seven-day service is particularly impactful for those with busy or unpredictable schedules. By offering treatments every day, Physio Physique helps ensure clients don’t have to wait for care when they need it most.

One NDIS participant shared their experience, saying, “The team at Physio Physique has been incredible. Having access to such dedicated care even on Sundays has made a huge difference in my recovery and mobility.”

Physio Physique combines cutting-edge treatments with a holistic approach, addressing not just physical health but overall well-being. Clients benefit from private consulting rooms, an on-site gym, and access to expert advice aimed at fostering sustainable health improvements.

To learn more about NDIS physiotherapy services or book an appointment, visit the Physio Physique website.

About Physio Physique

Physio Physique provides physiotherapy services in Adelaide.The clinic is one of the few physiotherapy clinics open seven days per week. Their fundamental aim is to deliver a world-class health experience from the moment clients walk in the door.

Contact:

Tony Hvasanov

Physiotherapist

Physio Physique

3/600 Port Rd,

Allenby Gardens SA 5009, Australia

(08) 8123 8252

tony@physiophysique.com.au

www.physiophysique.com.au