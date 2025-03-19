COSME Week TOKYO 2025 Returns with Focus on Cosmetic Research and Innovation

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — COSME Week TOKYO, the largest and most comprehensive trade show for Japan’s booming cosmetics industry, is set to return to Tokyo Big Sight from January 15–17, 2025. Organised by RX Japan, this annual event will bring together a diverse range of exhibitors and visitors from around the globe, showcasing everything from revolutionary cosmetic brands to health foods, ingredients, OEM services, packaging solutions, and beauty equipment.

This one-stop destination for all things beauty offers a dynamic blend of exhibitions and forums, providing unparalleled opportunities for businesses to showcase their innovations and for visitors to discover the latest trends and solutions in the cosmetics market.

Highlighting Innovation: COSME Tech TOKYO (Int’l Cosmetics Development Expo)

Cosmetic research and development (R&D) is the driving force behind creating innovative, safe, and effective beauty products. Through robust testing and trials, brands ensure their offerings meet global safety standards, address evolving consumer needs, and deliver on their claims.

Understanding the vital role of R&D in the industry, RX Japan has introduced COSME Tech TOKYO (Int’l Cosmetics Development Expo) as a key consisting show of COSME WEEK TOKYO.

COSME Tech TOKYO is Asia’s premier B2B platform for cosmetics development, making it an ideal venue for manufacturers across Japan and the region. This dedicated space features exhibitors specialising in ingredients, lab devices, private label (OEM) services, packaging, and logistics solutions.

Attendees can explore cutting-edge formulations, emerging technologies, and innovative packaging solutions while networking with ingredient developers, packaging providers, and technology pioneers. Whether you are looking to source raw materials, consult on private-label manufacturing, or discover the latest industry trends, COSME Tech TOKYO is the place to be.

For manufacturers seeking to elevate their operations and strengthen their market presence, this show offers an opportunity to stay ahead of the curve.

The Academic Forum: Where Knowledge Meets Innovation

COSME WEEK TOKYO goes beyond showcasing products—it is also a hub for cutting-edge research and collaboration. The Academic Forum, to be held inside COSME Tech TOKYO, will feature leading researchers from universities and institutes presenting breakthrough technologies and findings in cosmetics science. This forum serves as a bridge between academia and industry, offering insights into breakthrough technologies and materials poised to revolutionise the beauty sector.

Some of the key topics to be explored include:

• Improvement of SPF and Moisturising Effect of Cosmetics

• Development of Foods and Medicines using TPL inhibitors

• Skin Aging Study Using Micropatterned Collagen Materials

• Tactile Sensing for Cosmetics

• Non-Destructive System for Measuring Cosmetic Preservation

Participating researchers hail from esteemed institutions such as Tokyo Metropolitan University, Kindai University, Kumamoto University, and organisations like the Hokkaido Agricultural Research Center (HARC) and Noto Marine Laboratory.

This forum offers a platform for cosmetic manufacturers to gain insights into revolutionary materials and technologies, discuss industry challenges, and explore potential collaborations for joint developments.

Who Should Attend COSME WEEK TOKYO?

COSME WEEK TOKYO is not just for researchers and developers. It is designed for a wide audience within the beauty and cosmetics industry, including:

• Retail store owners, beauty salon operators, and spa managers.

• Drugstores, pharmacies, and beauty product wholesalers.

• Trading companies and distributors seeking innovative products and solutions.

With over 800 exhibitors from 20 countries, attendees can expect to engage with a global showcase of high-quality, cost-effective cosmetics, experience live demonstrations of aesthetic equipment, and access unique raw materials exclusive to Japan.

In addition to COSME Tech TOKYO, the event features 5 more specialised shows, including COSME TOKYO, INNER BEAUTY TOKYO, ESTHEC JAPAN, HAIR EXPO TOKYO, COSMETICS MARKETING EXPO.

This exhibition is set to be the ultimate gathering for industry professionals eager to explore the latest innovations, trends, and business opportunities in the beauty sector. Save the date on January 15-17, 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

For more information and to register for a free visitor badge, please visit the official website of COSME WEEK TOKYO at https://www.cosme-week.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html