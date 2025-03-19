Future Electronics Celebrates Louise Dery’s 30th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is delighted to celebrate the 30th work anniversary of Louise Dery, General Sales Manager. Louise’s impactful career at Future Electronics began in 1994 as an Account Executive for Future Active Industrial. Over the past three decades, she has held various roles, including Strategic Account Manager and Group Sales Manager, consistently demonstrating her commitment to excellence.

One of Louise’s most significant professional accomplishments was opening a new market in the Atlantic Provinces and driving growth in demand creation revenue across Montreal, Ottawa, and the Atlantic regions. Her ability to identify and capitalize on opportunities led to her move to South Florida, where she continues to promote Future Electronics‘ benefits and expand the company’s reach.

Reflecting on her time at Future Electronics, Louise shared, “Working at Future Electronics over the last 30 years has been an amazing experience as no day is alike, and each challenge represents an opportunity for change. The people are what make Future special, and I appreciate all those who have helped me (you know who you are) and still help me in my day-to-day challenges navigating this crazy world of electronics!”

Beyond her professional achievements, she finds joy in spending time with her two daughters and grandchildren, playing tennis, golf, and hiking. Louise is also passionate about cooking, gardening, and tackling home improvement projects.

“Life is short; don’t waste it,” Louise advises, a philosophy that has guided her through her illustrious career. Future Electronics is proud to celebrate Louise’s 30 years of contributions and looks forward to her continued success and inspiration.

