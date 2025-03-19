Outs Paw Forges Strategic Partnership with Mewoofun and HiDream to Elevate Outdoor Pet Supplies Market

Wyoming, United States, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Outs Paw, an outdoor pet supplies brand, is thrilled to announce partnerships with esteemed brands Mewoofun and HiDream, further expanding its range of products and services. These partnerships underscore Outs Paw’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the outdoor pet supplies market.

From the complexities of pet travel to the challenges of relocating homes, the very thought of embarking on outdoor adventures with beloved pets became riddled with uncertainties. With a primary focus on curating functional and high-quality outdoor products tailored to the needs of cats and dogs , Outs Paw aspires to redefine the pet travel experience.

CEO Elena articulates the brand’s product strategy, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions spanning backyard collections, daily outings, and specialized outdoor scenarios like hiking, camping, and beach play. Elena emphasizes, “Outs Paw envisions a world where every pet can relish the delights of outdoor excursions.”

Currently operating its official store, Outs Paw showcases select products from Mewoofun and HiDream, with more offerings in the pipeline. Additionally, Outs Paw pledges to donate 1% of its annual revenue to shelters, supporting homeless animals in need.

For media inquiries and further information, please visit www.outspaw.com or contact: Pr@outspaw.com.

About Outs Paw

From beach fun to trail walking, from everyday walking to multi-day hiking, Outs Paw provides outdoor pet supplies solutions and brings comfort and joy to every paw friend.

About Mewoofun

MewooFun was founded with one major purpose: To Connect Pets and People. Mewoofun design and build products of expression, ones that help make your life and your pet’s that much cooler. So the two of you can enjoy exploring the world together.

About HiDream

HiDream strive to build a community of satisfied customers who trust us for all their pet care needs, ensuring that every pet enjoys a healthy, happy, and stylish life.