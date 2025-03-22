Leaders Congregate at the DavosWeb3 Roundtable to Shape the Future of Decentralized Technologies

yourPRstrategist is a proud media partner of DavosWeb3.

Zurich, Switzerland, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The much-anticipated DavosWeb3 Roundtable brings together the 100 brightest minds in Web3 on January 22, 2025, in the heart of Davos, Switzerland. This premier gathering is a crucible for visionary discussions, groundbreaking insights, and strategic networking opportunities within the decentralized technology space.

The DavosWeb3 Roundtable unites thought leaders, innovators, investors, and industry insiders. Attendees delve into the transformative potential of decentralized technologies, addressing pressing topics such as blockchain scalability, interoperability, tokenomics, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the evolving role of Web3 in reshaping economies worldwide.

“The Web3 revolution is here, and the DavosWeb3 Roundtable is where influential voices collaborate to chart its course. This is not an event; it’s a movement,” said Ajeet Khurana, founding member of DavosWeb3.

A Stellar Lineup of Sponsors

The DavosWeb3 Roundtable is powered by leading organizations shaping the future of Web3, including Antier, Aptos, DroomDroom, Ecotrader, Flex Ecosystem, Internet Computer (ICP), Kandola Network, OmniFlix, Paycio, Pertin-ant, Quranium, Reflexical, RhinoSpider, Social888, Surge, Syscoin, Unstoppable Domains, Xade, and Xai Games.

These organizations exemplify innovation and lead advancements in blockchain and decentralized ecosystems.

DavosWeb3 Roundtable: Where Web3 Takes Center Stage

As the pulse of the Web3 movement beats stronger, the roundtable will serve as the launchpad for initiatives that redefine the digital and economic landscapes. The DavosWeb3 Roundtable will create a dynamic environment where Web3 will thrive.

Unparalleled Think Tank

When participants were asked about their primary motivation to attend the roundtable, the overwhelming majority focused on the value of being in the same room as global investors, innovators, and decision-makers. From informal meet-and-greets to structured networking sessions, participants will forge meaningful connections and take the Web3 industry forward.

Whitepaper Development

Founding members of the DavosWeb3 roundtable are coauthoring a visionary whitepaper titled “Ushering a New Billion into the Global System: The Next Frontier.” This whitepaper outlines actionable strategies to drive global inclusion using Web3 technologies. This whitepaper will be distributed to media outlets, universities, trade bodies, and industry associations worldwide. To request a copy of the whitepaper, please send an email to contact@davosweb3.com.

Davos Declaration

At the Roundtable, Web3 world leaders will sign the Davos Declaration, a pledge and a charter that sets the vision and direction for the Web3 industry. This historic moment will underscore the shared vision of the global Web3 community to foster innovation, inclusion, and sustainability. And all of this is done with integrity and purpose.

Davos has long been synonymous with leadership and global collaboration. As the epicenter of transformative discussions, it provides the perfect backdrop for a gathering of this magnitude. The DavosWeb3 Roundtable will harness this spirit to inspire actionable change in Web3.

As the Web3 revolution accelerates, the DavosWeb3 Roundtable is poised to become a transformative cornerstone gathering in the decentralized technology calendar. To be part of DavosWeb3, please reach out via email: contact@davosweb3.com.