RPost Partners with IIANC to Enhance Email Security and E-Signatures for Insurance Professionals

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in e-signature automation and email cybersecurity, has partnered with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) to expand the adoption of RMail’s military-grade email encryption. IIANC members now have access to RMail’s suite of security features, including HIPAA-compliant email encryption, certified proof of delivery, secure file sharing, and impostor protection—critical tools for safeguarding sensitive client communications.

IIANC COO Rebecca Shigley praised the partnership, emphasizing how RMail ensures email security and compliance while RSign simplifies e-signature workflows, saving agencies time and costs. With RPost’s award-winning technology and commitment to customer support, IIANC members can confidently enhance security, streamline processes, and ensure compliance in today’s digital business landscape.

