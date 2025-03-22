RPost Partners with IIANC to Enhance Email Security and E-Signatures for Insurance Professionals

Posted on 2025-03-22 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in e-signature automation and email cybersecurity, has partnered with the Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina (IIANC) to expand the adoption of RMail’s military-grade email encryption. IIANC members now have access to RMail’s suite of security features, including HIPAA-compliant email encryption, certified proof of delivery, secure file sharing, and impostor protection—critical tools for safeguarding sensitive client communications.

IIANC COO Rebecca Shigley praised the partnership, emphasizing how RMail ensures email security and compliance while RSign simplifies e-signature workflows, saving agencies time and costs. With RPost’s award-winning technology and commitment to customer support, IIANC members can confidently enhance security, streamline processes, and ensure compliance in today’s digital business landscape.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/insurance-agents-north-carolina-iianc-partners-with-rpost-to-promote-use-of-rmail-amongst-its-members

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution