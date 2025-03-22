MMJ Health Opens New Clinic Location in Tampa, Expanding Access to Medical Cards

Tampa, FL, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — MMJ Health, a leader in medical card certifications, is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinic location in Tampa, Florida. This expansion brings high-quality and compassionate care closer to residents in the area, making it easier for individuals to access the certifications they need for treatment.

Conveniently located at 3001 N Rocky Point Dr E #200, Tampa, FL 33607, the Tampa clinic is part of MMJ Health’s ongoing commitment to providing streamlined, professional assistance for those seeking relief through alternative medical solutions.

“We’re delighted to expand into Tampa and help even more patients get the care they need,” said Ann Lyn Morgan, Medical Director. “Our goal has always been to make the certification process as smooth and accessible as possible, and this new clinic allows us to serve more communities effectively.”

MMJ Health offers:

Personalized Consultations : Custom treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs.

: Custom treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs. Simplified Certification Process : Step-by-step guidance to obtain a state-approved medical card.

: Step-by-step guidance to obtain a state-approved medical card. Professional Expertise: Delivered by licensed medical professionals specializing in alternative healthcare.

The Tampa clinic also collaborates with local wellness providers to ensure patients have access to a comprehensive range of resources and support.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about the Tampa location, visit us or (561) 631-7994.

About MMJ Health:

MMJ Health is a trusted provider of medical card certifications, offering patients professional and compassionate care at convenient locations across multiple states. For more information, visit https://mmjhealth.com/

Media Contact:

Marshall Morgan

info@mmjhealth.com

(561) 631-7994