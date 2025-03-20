RPost Unveils RSecurity SMART AI to Combat Business Email Compromise

NEW YORK, 2025-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has announced the launch of its RSecurity SMART AI engine, now integrated into RMail for Outlook, to tackle advanced Business Email Compromise (BEC) threats. This cutting-edge solution leverages AI and deep learning to address human error vulnerabilities by understanding behavioral patterns and organizational interactions. Designed to run within Microsoft Outlook, the RSecurity suite enhances RMail’s existing features such as encryption, tracking, and secure file sharing, empowering users to protect against cyber threats while maintaining productivity.

With tools like Anti-Whaling™ recipient verification, RMail Recommends™ in-the-moment training, and Disappearing Ink™ for content control, RSecurity addresses gaps left by traditional email security systems. Michael Sampson of Osterman Research notes its innovative approach to user sensitization and fraud protection, making it a critical layer for businesses combating growing BEC risks. According to RPost CEO Zafar Khan, “RSecurity ensures companies can prevent human error-induced vulnerabilities without disrupting workflows.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-launches-rsecurity-human-error-protection-suite-to-tackle-growing-threat-of-bec-and-wire-fraud