Research-grade Proteins Market 2030: North America’s Research Reign

The global research-grade proteins market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.75 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% from 2025 to 2030. The growing investments in research and development within the fields of cancer research and rising demand for personalized medicines are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising government investments in numerous countries for various clinical studies are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing advancements in the biotechnology industry in developing countries are further driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the market due to the surge in research activities for developing vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics. As regulatory authorities focused on expediting the approval processes for vaccine candidates, the demand for contract manufacturing increased. Although novel vaccine platforms, such as mRNA vaccines, received significant attention, several recombinant protein vaccine alternatives were also being evaluated. For instance, in July 2022, Novavax, Inc.’s Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine received an expanded conditional marketing authorization for use in the EU. Furthermore, the pandemic highlighted the need for agile and flexible manufacturing abilities in biologics. This factor is expected to boost the competitive landscape and fuel market growth in the near future.

As per Global Genes, in October 2019, more than 400 million people globally are living with rare and genetic diseases. This figure indicates the dire need for treatments and the betterment of clinical settings as well as health awareness. The need for advanced research and drug targeting mechanisms knowledge is crucial for medicine development. Many regions have developed biobanks from cohort programs to provide researchers with high-quality samples for revolutionizing treatment efforts. This is expected to result in an increased focus on biomarkers discovery for various conditions. Thus, initiatives and government interest in research activities for building a better healthcare infrastructure are expected to enhance the applications of research-grade proteins, consequently driving market growth.

However, protein production is a time-consuming activity, which often requires high maintenance of the operating conditions during the procedure. Even with the high and ever-increasing demand for these recombinant products, support from regulatory bodies is still evolving at a slower pace. Research-grade proteins are usually manufactured via a host or an expression system, where the gene specific to the desired product is expressed through stages of transfection and bacterial transformation or viral transduction. This complex process often has the disadvantage of over-expression of untargeted regions and even utilizes more time. Thus, the absence of specific guidelines and regulations for recombinant technology is a major factor hindering the booming market of research-grade proteins.

Based on product, the cytokines & growth factors segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 23.61% in 2024 and the segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.62% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to its role in various clinical studies for drug discovery and development

Based on host cell, the mammalian cells segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 55.73% in 2024. The large share is primarily due to its similar biological makeup to human cells, which helps in the production of biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and many more

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share of 61.48% in 2024. Due to the increasing number of research activities for drug discoveries & development and the growing demand for personalized medicines, the demand for research-grade proteins is projected to boost over the forecast period

Based on region, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.47% in 2024. This large share is attributed to the presence of major market players and robust healthcare infrastructure. These factors are anticipated to boost the market for research-grade proteins in the region over the forecast period

Grand View Research has segmented the global research-grade proteins market report based on product, host cell, end-use, and region:

Research-grade Proteins Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cytokines & Growth Factors

Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Proteins

Virus Antigens

Enzymes

Recombinant Regulatory Proteins

Hormones

Others

Research-grade Proteins Host Cell Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Fungi & Yeast

Insect Cells

Others

Research-grade Proteins End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institute

Others

Research-grade Proteins Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



