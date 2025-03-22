Dezerland Park to host annual FamilyFest Orlando on Feb. 1

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — One of Orlando’s favorite family events is back for another year of fun at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Park!

The third annual FamilyFest Orlando will take place at Dezerland on Saturday, Feb. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. The annual event features dozens of displays with family resources promoting helpful parenting goods and services, and free activities for kids at each exhibitor’s booth.

Attendees can check out a special exhibit from the Orlando Science Center, or take part in The Diaper Derby, a “crawling race” for babies 12 months and younger, a very popular tradition for all FamilyFest events, or the Toddler Derby, a walking or running race for toddlers 12 to 24 months. Other activities include cookie decorating, balloon twisting, face painting, martial art demos, crafts, dance lessons, the chance to win prizes like a birthday party from Launch Entertainment, tutoring sessions, and more.

The event will also feature an appearance by “Zero Waste Superhero” Jessica Jane Robinson. Robinson, who created the graphic novel character “Resilience” as a symbol of hope and optimism in fighting to save the planet, regularly appears in front of elementary and middle school-aged children in schools and other event settings dressed as Resilience. “All of us can make zero waste happen in our everyday lives, and it’s important to help kids understand exactly how in a way they can relate to,” says Robinson.

Dezerland’s attractions are the perfect way to keep the family fun going after visiting the expo. Guests can take part in their friendly competition at nearly 20 indoor attractions, including Dezerland’s boutique bowling alley, the Toxic Blast arena, Florida’s longest indoor karting track with three skill and speed levels and more.

Families can also explore Dezerland’s Orlando Auto Museum, which features more than 2,000 vehicles from around the world and take selfies with many vehicles made famous by television shows. And if visitors need a meal after all this exploration, they can stop by Dezerland’s food hall.

Adults and children can attend FamilyFest for free by registering online prior to the event. Adults will also be able to purchase tickets at the door for $5 on the day of the event.

To learn more about FamilyFest, click here.

For more information about Dezerland Park and the Orlando Auto Museum, visit https://dezerlandpark.com/

To view or download images and flyers, click here.

About Dezerland Park

Dezerland Park is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland Park also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, Toxic Blast, Pinball Palace, a boutique bowling alley, a laser tag maze, a virtual reality arena, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, Cinemark theater and more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop and a huge gift shop. Dezerland Park also offers exciting weekly specials and promotions, plus free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com.