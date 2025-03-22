Doctor Who, Supernatural, Superman & Lois, Flash Stars Among FAN EXPO Cleveland Additions

CLEVELAND, OHIO, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The already stellar FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity lineup got another major upgrade today with the addition of several standouts from beloved franchises “Doctor Who,” “Supernatural,” “Superman & Lois,” “The Flash,” “High School Musical” and “Grimm” to the annual extravaganza, March 21-23, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Freshly added to the roster from those favorites include:

• David Tennant (“Doctor Who”)

• Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Ruth Connell, DJ Qualls and Samantha Smith (“Supernatural”)

• Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch (“Superman & Lois”)

• Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh and Candice Patton (“The Flash”)

• Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”)

• David Giuntoli (“Grimm”)

Tennant’s run as the “Tenth Doctor” lasted five seasons on “Doctor Who,” a highlight in a career with nearly 200 film and TV credits over five decades, including the current Disney+ original series “Rivals.” He has been entertaining audiences with his unique brand of wit, warmth, and humanity with memorable roles in “Jessica Jones,” “Broadchurch” and many others and has brought animated characters to vivid life with voice acting turns on dozens of series such as “DuckTales,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Tree Fu Tom.”

In addition to his role as “Crowley” on “Supernatural,” Sheppard is well known to FAN EXPO attendees for appearances on iconic series such as “Battlestar Galactica,” “24,” “Firefly,” “Warehouse 13,” “Leverage” and 60 others.

Pellegrino played “Lucifer” during seven seasons of “Supernatural,” and has 135 credits, including recent runs on “13 Reasons Why,” “Quantico,” “The Returned” and the Showtime series “Dexter” and “American Rust.” His career spans nearly 40 years, with guest spots on hugely popular shows like “L.A. Law,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “The X-Files” dotting his ledger.

Calvert had a four-season run on “Supernatural” as “Jack Kline” in his first big role after recurring spots on “Arrow.” He has since been seen as a regular on “Gen V” and co-starred in this year’s Tubi original horror film “Lowlifes.”

Connell appeared in six straight seasons of “Supernatural” as “Rowena MacLeod.” She was a regular as the night nurse in this year’s Netflix supernatural fantasy series “Dead Boy Detectives” among 30 credits.

Qualls was seen in five different seasons of “Supernatural” as the hunter-turned-werewolf “Garth Fitzgerald IV.” He has appeared in more than 60 productions, including “Z Nation,” “Fargo,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Breaking Bad,” “Numb3rs,” “Monk,” and many others.

Smith portrayed “Mary Winchester” in 37 episodes across 9 seasons of “Supernatural” and has been a guest star on dozens of hits like “Seinfeld,” “Friends,” “Wings,” “NYPD Blue” and “Rizzoli & Isles.” She has had a recurring role this year in “FBI: Most Wanted” on CBS.

Hoechlin stars as “Clark Kent/Superman” in the CW series “Superman & Lois,” now in its fourth season. He also earned attention for his role as “Derek Hale” on the hit MTV series “Teen Wolf,” and his breakout performance came at 15, starring alongside Tom Hanks in the critically acclaimed Road to Perdition (2002).

Tulloch was already familiar to genre fans for appearances as “Lois Lane” in DC hits “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl” and others, and for her work in The Artist, Concussion, and “Grimm” before vaulting to prominence in the intrepid reporter role alongside Hoechlin in the current series.

Cavanagh has co-starred as “Dr. Harry Wells” and various other iterations of Wells’s world in “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Arrow,” and more in the Arrowverse. He has more than 80 TV and film credits, including the lead on the NBC series “Ed” and had regular runs on series like “Jake and the Kid,” “Trust Me” and “Royal Pains” and appeared in hits like “Scrubs,” “Blue Bloods” and “The Goldbergs” as well as the Broadway production of “Urinetown.”

Panabaker, in addition to her role as “Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost” in “The Flash,” “Arrow” and other Arrowverse shows, co-starred opposite James Woods in the CBS series “Shark” in her breakout role. She has also made guest appearances on hit shows like “Mad Men,” “Grimm,” “Bones,” and others, among nearly 60 roles, including her introduction to many fans as “Layla” in the teen comedy “Sky High.”

Patton, who portrays “Iris West” in the DC universe, has also had a recurring role in “The Game” and has had guest spots on more than a dozen shows since first turning heads on “The Young and the Restless” two decades ago.

They supplement the FAN EXPO Cleveland field that already includes fellow “Supernatural” standout Jared Padalecki; “Smallville” stars Tom Welling Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort; Grant Gustin (“The Flash”), “Daredevil” standout Charlie Cox; Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), Jenna Coleman (“Doctor Who”) and Aidan Scott (“One Piece”).

FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at www.fanexpocleveland.com. Advance pricing is available until March 6. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

