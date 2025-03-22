BATTERY JAPAN [February] to Highlight the Role of Battery Technology in Attaining Net Zero Carbon Goals

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — With the 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goals in tow, strategic exploration of renewables is paramount to achieving it, and BATTERY JAPAN [February] believes in the value of battery technology in this major energy shift.

BATTERY JAPAN is one of the seven show areas at SMART ENERGY WEEK [February], set to open its doors on February 19–21, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight. Organised by RX Japan Ltd., the show will deliver an expansive selection of businesses, products, and services leading the renewable energy market.

It gathers *1,600+ exhibitors, *72,000+ visitors, and *200+ speakers, ensuring a comprehensive exhibition for stakeholders and thought leaders in the industry.

Discover Battery Japan

BATTERY JAPAN [February] is the next installment under the 18th Int’l Rechargeable Battery Expo. It covers a broad range of technologies, components, materials, and devices for the development and production of rechargeable batteries.

The show is guided by the belief that renewable sources like batteries will have a crucial role in achieving the 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goals. Battery technology and other subsequent products can usher in a more efficient energy transformation, revolutionising sectors like transportation, construction, agriculture, and manufacturing.Batteries can boost decarbonisation efforts when used in (to name some) electric vehicles (EVs), industrial machines, energy storage solutions, residential and commercial buildings, and in agricultural equipment like tractors, harvesters, irrigation systems, and lighting.

As such, bringing in top brands and industry professionals under one roof makes Battery Japan [February] both influential and indispensable in discovering innovations aiding business success and environmental initiatives.

With a promise to connect businesses and stakeholders, the show area guarantees a wide array of battery solutions from well-established brands in the market. Some of the notable companies joining Battery Japan [February] are BYD, Avio, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Denkei, CATL, LS Electric, and Kurabo.

Products to be showcased on the three-day expo include:

Solid-state batteries

Battery fuels and components

Manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities

Testing and inspection equipment

Evaluation equipment

Battery Management Systems (BMS)

EV-related technologies

Battery recycling and reuse technologies

Aside from those, forwarding the industry through learning and insight-sharing is available for attendees. Battery Japan [February]’s keynote speech will be on Japan’s battery industry policy and strategy, specifically on the “Current Status and Future Direction of the Battery Industry (tentative).”

This will be given by Hiroki Aoki, Director of the Battery Industry Division from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, and Kiyoshi Takagi, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Director of Advanced Materials and Processing Laboratory.

Other topics to be covered for the battery sector include the outlook for the global battery and EV industry, company strategies of leading energy businesses, the latest technology on battery modelling, and current trends in manufacturing, development, and recycling.

Be Involved in the Energy Shift

Decarbonisation efforts can indeed be challenging, especially for the energy sector. Changing technologies and operations that companies and professionals have been used to is a major undertaking.

If net zero carbon goals are to be achieved, modifying one’s processes to accommodate newer and cleaner innovations is a must. Not to mention, learning through shared insights and partnerships can prove beneficial in this energy shift.

And Battery Japan [February] offers all that and more as it promises visitors a show poised to forward net zero carbon goals while still uplifting businesses.

For more information about Battery Japan [February], visit SMART ENERGY WEEK official website.