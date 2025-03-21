Applications Invited for PGDM 2025-27 at Jaipuria Institute of Management for CAT, CMAT, XAT, MAT Applicants

Jaipur, India, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management announces the opening of applications for its PGDM program for the academic session 2025-27. Candidates appearing for CAT or CMAT, or XAT or MAT are invited to apply. The PGDM program at Jaipuria is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of management principles, combining academic theory with practical experiences. The program is recognized for producing graduates who excel in leadership, decision-making, and business problem-solving.

Key Program Information:

– Duration: 2 years full-time regular program

– Approvals: ACITE Approved, NBA Accredited, AIU Recognized

– Application Cost: Rs.1000/-

– Online Application: Applicants can submit their application online at apply.jaipuria.ac.in

Eligibility Criteria:

– Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian university with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.

– Final year graduation students eligible, with proof of completion required by October 1, 2025.

– Valid aptitude test scores of CAT/CMAT/XAT/MAT/GMAT.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. Students who have appeared or will appear for CAT or CMAT, or XAT or MAT are eligible to submit their applications for the upcoming session.

How to Apply

Visit www.jaipuria.ac.in to access the application portal.

Fill out the application form with your personal and academic details.

Submit the required documents and pay the application fee.

Important Dates

Application Start Date : December 2024

: December 2024 Admission Process: Shortlisted candidates will be invited for group discussions and personal interviews.

Selection Process

The selection process for the PGDM program at Jaipuria Institute of Management is thorough and multifaceted. It evaluates candidates on multiple criteria, including their aptitude test scores, performance in interviews, case analysis skills, and academic background.

Admission Brochure

Prospective students can learn more about the admission process through the Tech-Integrated Video Linked Admission Brochure. This interactive tool offers an engaging experience with over 20 informative videos featuring faculty insights, placement highlights, student testimonials, and detailed overviews of career opportunities across various specializations.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management:

Established 28 years ago, Jaipuria Institute of Management has been at the forefront of providing excellence in management education. With four campuses across India and a unified admission process, Jaipuria Institute of Management offers students a seamless experience. All four campuses have been ranked among the top management institutes in India by NIRF 2023. As an AACSB member and AIU-recognized institution, Jaipuria Institute of Management upholds rigorous academic standards. Additionally, it is NBA accredited and holds Graded Autonomy by AICTE, ensuring quality education. With a faculty of over 150 members and a vast alumni network of 1400+, Jaipuria Institute of Management continues to shape future leaders in the field of management.

About Jaipuria Group

Jaipuria’s legacy of education began in 1945 with the establishment of Jaipuria College in Kolkata by the great visionary and educationist Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, It is this unique heritage spanning 7 decades and 4 generations that sets us apart from other educational institutes.

Today Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of the largest groups in India to offer AICTE-approved PGDM programs. It has carved a mark in the national arena with four management institutes at Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

In K 12 segment Seth M. R. Jaipuria Schools is recognized as one of the leading schools in the country that seeks to provide access to high-quality national-level education.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Prem Pandey

prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

JAIPURIA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT

1/3, (Block 1, Plot No.3,) WHS Timber Market,

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk

New Delhi – 110015