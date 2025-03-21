National Dessert Wars Finalist San Bernardo Ice Cream Attending Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

PALM BEACH, FL, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — San Bernardo Ice Cream, Inc. is pleased to announce its sponsorship and participation in three premier events at the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival Dec. 12-15. The festival entails a series of events spotlighting South Florida’s premier culinary brands and destinations, featuring unique dining experiences with renowned chefs from across the country.

In September, San Bernardo created donut sundaes for the Dessert Wars competition, the largest dessert festival in America, qualifying for the national competition in October.

San Bernardo Ice Cream will be serving decadent and unique desserts at the following events:

Festival Kick-off Party

On Dec. 13, San Bernardo Ice Cream will serve its Mini Churro Ice Cream Cones, paired with a selection of six premium ice cream flavors.

Chillin’ N’ Grillin’

On Dec. 14, San Bernardo Ice Cream will shake things up at this Eau Palm Beach lunch event. Guests can indulge in three boozy shakes: the “Dreamy Dulce Dream”, the sophisticated “New York State of Mind”, and the refreshing “Raspberry Creamsicle”.

Night at the Ben

Saturday night, Dec. 14, San Bernardo Ice Cream will serve its “Cactus Pearfection” and showcase the indulgent “Fredo”, a New York Cheesecake ice cream submerged in espresso cold brew with sweet cream cold foam topping.

San Bernardo Ice Cream specializes in collaborating with culinary experts to develop innovative ice cream concepts, including seasonal limited-time offers, shareable sundaes, as well as boozy and non-boozy shakes.

“We are thrilled to be a Diamond Sponsor at this year’s Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival,” said Jonathan Tammara, President of San Bernardo Ice Cream. “We take immense pride in crafting our high-quality frozen desserts that celebrate varieties of flavor and innovation. The festival is the perfect opportunity to share our passion with South Florida’s vibrant culinary community and connect with food enthusiasts who appreciate exceptional taste and quality.”

As the cruise line industry’s leading global supplier for more than 30 years, San Bernardo Ice Cream has achieved a national distribution footprint, reaching markets from Seattle to Southern California, the Gulf region, New York City, and Florida.

San Bernardo Ice Cream is a proud second-generation, local family business becoming a burgeoning national brand. Products span its three key brands, designed to meet diverse market demands and customer preferences for food service, wholesale, distributors and retail. To learn more, visit, www.sbicecream.com .

ABOUT SAN BERNARDO ICE CREAM, INC.

San Bernardo Ice Cream, Inc., based in South Florida, is a family-owned and operated business with over 50 years of experience in delivering exceptional frozen and baked treats. Offering more than 150 ice cream flavors across three brands, the company caters to a diverse range of tastes with products including reduced-fat, dairy-free, gelato, super-premium ice creams, sherbets, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. To learn more, visit www.sbicecream.com .

###