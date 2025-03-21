1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book Hello, Denmark!: A Captivating Viking Adventure and Cultural Journey for Curious Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters Book 9) with Success!

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko once again joined the bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, Denmark!: A Captivating Viking Adventure and Cultural Journey for Curious Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters Book 9), which was pre-released Tuesday, December 3, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published, promoted and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in SIX categories in the US, CA, and AU. Including Children’s Explore Europe Books, Children’s Customs & Traditions, Children’s Travel Books in the US. Children’s Social Science books and Children’s Explore Europe Books in AU and Children’s Explore Europe Books in CA.

The ninth installment in Ekaterina Otiko’s beloved Travel Sisters series, “Hello, Denmark!”, has officially hit bestseller status on Amazon, captivating young readers and families worldwide. This thrilling adventure, filled with vibrant illustrations, fascinating Viking history, and engaging cultural discoveries, has quickly become a favorite among parents and educators seeking fun, educational content for kids ages 4-8. The book’s perfect blend of mystery, teamwork, and exploration has resonated with fans of the series, propelling it to the top of the charts. As Sophie and Stephie’s global adventures continue to inspire curiosity and imagination, “Hello, Denmark!” proves that the magic of travel can capture hearts—one country at a time.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Join Sophie and Stephie, the Travel Sisters, in their most thrilling adventure yet in “Hello, Denmark!”, Book 9 of Ekaterina Otiko’s delightful picture book series for children ages 4-8.

In the enchanting land of the Vikings, something priceless has disappeared—the Dannebrog, Denmark’s treasured flag and symbol of national pride! With the help of their Danish friends, Erik and Erika, Sophie and Stephie set out on an exciting journey to uncover clues, solve the mystery, and save the day. Will they find the missing flag and discover the secrets of Denmark along the way?

What your child will discover in this adventure-filled picture book:

Fascinating facts about Denmark’s history and the legend of the Dannebrog.

A glimpse into Danish culture, including famous landmarks and traditions.

Fun tidbits about Viking heritage and their enduring influence.

Lessons on teamwork, problem-solving, and the value of friendship.

Packed with vibrant illustrations and engaging storytelling, “Hello, Denmark!” is a perfect blend of education and entertainment, inspiring young readers to explore the world one country at a time. Grab your passport and join the Travel Sisters on this unforgettable journey!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com



ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

