KPM Group – Leading Printers in Kent with Pick and Pack Expertise

Kent, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — KPM Group, a trusted name in the printing industry, offers businesses in Kent and surrounding areas high-quality print management and pick-and-pack services. With over 20 years of experience, KPM Group has earned a reputation for excellence, combining innovation, precision, and a client-focused approach to deliver exceptional results.

Comprehensive Print Management Solutions

KPM Group provides an integrated approach to print management, bridging the gap between traditional lithographic and advanced digital printing methods. This enables businesses to access efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solutions tailored to their marketing campaigns.

Key services include:

• High-Volume Printers Kent: Both lithographic and digital options designed to meet diverse business requirements.

• Bespoke Finished Print: Customized designs to reflect the unique identity of each brand.

• Promotional Materials: From brochures and leaflets to exhibition and conference displays, all crafted to enhance brand visibility.

• Efficient Production: Industry-leading turnaround times ensure that even tight deadlines are met without compromising on quality.

By leveraging in-house production facilities and partnerships with top-tier UK and international printers, KPM Group guarantees exceptional quality and value for every project.

Pick and Pack Services with Advanced Storage Facilities

KPM Group’s facility near Sevenoaks in Kent boasts 22,000 square feet of secure warehouse storage, designed to meet a variety of business needs. This state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located just 15 minutes from the M25, ensuring swift access to London, the South East, and major international ports.

The warehouse features:

• 700 Pallet Spaces: Ample storage capacity for businesses of all sizes.

• Automated Stock Management: Low-level alerts ensure seamless inventory control.

• Secure Storage Areas: Designed to protect sensitive or high-value items.

• Heavy-Duty Racking and Forklift Access: Ensuring efficient handling of high-reach and bulky items.

Adhering to ISO 27001 data security standards, the facility is equipped with advanced security measures, including 24-hour CCTV monitoring and restricted access, providing businesses with peace of mind.

End-to-End Mail Marketing Campaigns

KPM Group specializes in creating impactful mail marketing campaigns that drive results. From initial planning to final distribution, the company ensures that every campaign aligns with client goals, providing a seamless and stress-free experience.

Capabilities include:

• Multichannel Campaigns: Integrated strategies to maximize audience reach.

• Complex Fulfillment Projects: Expertise in managing intricate logistics.

• ROI-Focused Solutions: Cost-effective campaigns designed to optimize returns.

By using a single supplier for planning, printing, and distribution, KPM Group streamlines the process, enabling businesses to focus on their core objectives.

Why Choose KPM Group?

KPM Group’s extensive industry experience, combined with a dedication to client success, sets it apart. Businesses can rely on their expertise to deliver high-quality results while benefiting from:

• Cost Savings: Through economies of scale and efficient processes.

• Industry Expertise: Innovative solutions tailored to unique project needs.

• Commitment to Excellence: Ensuring every project is executed to the highest standards.

For inquiries or to discuss your next project, contact KPM Group at 01322 663328. Let their team of experienced professionals help your business achieve its marketing goals with seamless print and pick-and-pack solutions.

Discover premium Printers Kent solutions and efficient Pick and Pack Service designed to streamline your operations, enhance marketing campaigns, and deliver outstanding results for your business.