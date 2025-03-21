Transform Outdoor Spaces with Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers by DAB Graphics Ltd

Grimsby, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — DAB Graphics Ltd, based in Grimsby, is proud to announce its premium range of Wooden Lecterns and Waymarkers. Designed for durability, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal, these products enhance the presentation of interpretation, heritage, and wildlife information in outdoor environments.

Premium Wooden Lecterns – Built to Last

Responsibly Sourced Oak

Each lectern is crafted using prime air-dried oak, responsibly sourced from FSC-certified local timber mills. Known for its durability and natural beauty, oak is an excellent choice for outdoor installations. It complements a variety of locations, including heritage sites, wildlife parks, and educational trails, while also offering an environmentally friendly option.

Customizable and Functional Designs

DAB Graphics Ltd provides lecterns in standard sizes, such as A0, A1, A2, and A3 pedestals, as well as bespoke dimensions to meet individual requirements. Angled at a 45-degree incline for ease of reading, each lectern features large drainage slots to prevent standing water. Options include finishing with Osmo Oil to enhance the natural grain or leaving the wood untreated for a natural weathering process that develops a silver patina over time.

Safety and Durability Features

Every detail of the wooden lecterns is designed with longevity and safety in mind. Chamfered and smooth-rounded edges ensure visitor safety, while bases are treated with bitumen and stainless steel pins for enhanced stability and protection against moisture. The inclusion of 18mm marine-ply backboards and secure metal fixings guarantees robust performance, even in challenging weather conditions.

Waymarkers – Guide with Style and Sustainability

Versatile Materials for All Needs

DAB Graphics Ltd’s waymarkers cater to a range of environmental and design needs. Options include FSC-certified oak, pressure-treated softwood, and 100% recycled plastic, promoting eco-friendly initiatives and reducing landfill waste.

Fully Customizable Options

Each waymarker is designed to suit specific site requirements. Features include routed directional arrows, wildlife symbols, logos, and QR codes, offering both functional and decorative elements. Inserts and engraving allow customization to support branding or provide interpretive guidance, making them ideal for parks, nature trails, and historical sites.

Robust Rubbing Discs and Plaques

To encourage interactive engagement, DAB Graphics Ltd offers zinc rubbing discs and plaques featuring unique wildlife designs. These additions make trails and parks more educational and entertaining for visitors of all ages, helping to connect families with nature and heritage. Designs include animals, plants, and tree leaves, adding a fun and educational layer to outdoor explorations.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

DAB Graphics Ltd takes pride in using sustainable methods and materials. Locally sourced oak minimizes environmental impact, while recycled plastic options support green initiatives. Every product is built to reduce waste while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Enhancing the Natural Landscape

Wooden lecterns and waymarkers naturally weather into their surroundings, developing a timeless appearance that enhances any outdoor space. Designed for resilience, these products withstand exposed environments, retaining their structural integrity and visual appeal for years to come.

About DAB Graphics Ltd

DAB Graphics Ltd has been a trusted name in bespoke outdoor signage for nearly two decades. Based in Grimsby, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with advanced CNC routing and CO2 laser technology. Its product range includes lecterns, waymarkers, fingerposts, and noticeboards, serving wildlife trusts, councils, and organizations across the UK.

For inquiries, custom orders, or more information, contact DAB Graphics Ltd at 07774 058792. Elevate your outdoor spaces with sustainable, high-quality signage built to last.