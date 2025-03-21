Shambrook Wilson LLP Completed a €28 Million Funding Agreement with Kastrati Group Albania

Tirana, Albania, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Shambrook Wilson LLP (SWLLP), a premier investment consulting law firm known for its expertise in project funding and loans, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a funding agreement totaling €28 million with Kastrati Group Company.

This strategic partnership underscores SWLLP’s commitment to supporting innovative projects in the energy sector and bolstering the growth of sustainable energy initiatives.

Shefqet Kastrati, the CEO of Kastrati Group, stated, “The funding agreement will enable Kastrati Group to expand its operations and enhance its capacity to deliver energy solutions that meet the growing demands of the market. With this investment, Kastrati Group aims to accelerate its projects that focus on sustainable practices and environmentally friendly energy production.

“We are thrilled to finalize this significant funding agreement with Venus Oil and Gas Company,” stated Julia Morag Stirling, Senior Barrister at Shambrook Wilson LLP. “This partnership not only demonstrates our commitment to fostering growth in the energy sector but also aligns with our vision of supporting projects that prioritize sustainability and innovation.”

The funding is backed by insurance procurement with Unicorn Private and Investment Banking in line with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) for projects in MIGA member countries.

Shambrook Wilson LLP has a proven track record in facilitating funding agreements that empower companies to reach their full potential.

The firm’s dedicated team of legal experts and investment consultants works closely with clients to navigate the complexities of project funding and ensure that they secure the necessary resources to thrive.

As the energy sector continues to evolve, Shambrook Wilson LLP is poised to play a vital role in the financing of transformative projects that will shape the future of energy consumption and production.

Shambrook Wilson LLP

4 Woodlands Close, Oswestry, Shropshire, England, SY11 2TX

+44 745 223 1200

newsblog@shambrooklegal.com

Shambrook Wilson LLP is an investment consulting law firm in the United Kingdom of Great Britain, that provides project funding to large public and private companies in many countries around the world.

Kastrati Group JSC, Albania’s leading wholesale fuel trader since 2002, known for its largest storage capacity and extensive distribution network across Albania and neighbouring countries