Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheters Market Growing with Advancements in Pain Management

The global continuous peripheral nerve block catheters market size is expected to reach USD 402.12 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing orthopedic surgery volumes resulting from the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and increasing preference for ambulatory surgical centers are the key growth stimulants for the cPNB catheters market. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), over 546,000 total hip arthroplasty and 789,500 total knee arthroplasty procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2014. Of these, almost 70.0% of hip replacement operations are performed to relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis. This shows the potential demand for these devices in the coming years.

The rate of ambulatory surgeries is escalating due to a growing number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), shortened recovery time, and continued improvements in regional anesthesia techniques. Costs of surgeries in ASC settings are approximately 60.0% less in comparison to those performed in hospitals. The recent inclusion of ambulatory surgeries for reimbursement of knee replacement surgeries by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the U.S., along with the inherent benefits of cPNB usage, is likely to boost the demand for these catheters in the coming years.

On the competitive front, the leading players in this space are Pajunk GmbH and B. Braun Melsungen AG. Companies with wider distributor reach, larger product portfolio, and advanced technologies are seen to lead the space. Some other key players are Teleflex, Halyard, and Vygon, which are projected to have a stronger market presence by 2025. Less prominent players trailing behind include Ace Medical, Temena, Epimed International, and others.

The ultrasound segment, based on the insertion technique, held the dominant share of 61.13% owing to associated advantages including improved block quality, faster and longer block duration, and a reduced dose of local anesthetic

Lower extremity surgeries represented the most prominent position in the market due to the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries involving the use of cPNB catheters

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is estimated to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to related benefits such as shorter waiting list, quick discharge, reduced overall procedural cost, and treatment of a higher number of patients

Europe is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the high number of surgeries performed in this region, which involve cPNB usage to manage postoperative pain.

Braun SE, Teleflex Incorporated, PAJUNK, Ace-medical, Vygon SAS, AVNS, ICU Medical, Inc., Scilex Holding, Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co., Ltd., and Solo-Dex, Inc. are some of the major players in the continuous peripheral nerve block catheters market. Companies are launching products to gain a competitive advantage in the coming years.

