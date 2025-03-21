U.S. Pet Supplements Market 2030: Trends Driving Pet Humanization

U.S. Pet Supplements Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. pet supplements market size is expected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is driven by increasing number of pets across the globe is driving the demand for pet supplements. Pet supplements have become increasingly popular in the U.S. due to the surge in pet humanization and increasing disposable income. Moreover, pet owners have become more aware of the overall health & wellness of pets, thereby accelerating the demand for products that help to boost health, enhance longevity, and avoid several skin, coat, hip, and joint problems.

In recent years, pet owners across the globe have been spending significantly on their pets’ wellbeing and nutrition. In spite of this, there are several reasons due to which pets can feel stressed and anxious. Dealing with stress and anxiety of pets is one of the most problematic situations for owners. There can be a number of reasons for stress and anxiety in pets, such as fear of separation, aging, loud noises, or even some kind of disease. Owing to such health issues, pet owners are increasingly using calming supplements, which primarily contain ingredients such as hemp oil and cannabis.

Anti-stress, anti-anxiety, or calming supplements are also witnessing a high demand and are anticipated to gain further traction among pet owners. These supplements contain ingredients such as hemp oil or cannabidiol (CBD). Pet CBD treatment has been found to be useful in treating cancer, anxiety, sleep disorders, and epilepsy. Rising incidences of anxiety disorder in pets, especially dogs, further drive the growth of the market.

U.S. Pet Supplements Market Report Highlights

The dogs type segment led the market and accounted for a 48.1% share of the total revenue in 2022. An increase in pet adoption among baby boomers, and millennials in recent years has further benefitted the market

The conventional segment led the market and accounted for 84.9% share of the total revenue in 2022. The administration of conventional supplements is becoming popular as more than half of millennials prefer conventional treatments for their pets. Both ailing and healthy animals benefit from certain conventional nutritional supplements that reduce the risk of diseases and provide necessary nutrition. Chewables are a comparatively more versatile form of pet supplements, as they offer ease of swallowing and doesn’t require water

U.S. Pet Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. pet supplements market on the basis of pet type, form, and states:

U.S. Pet Supplements Pet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Dog

Cat

Others

U.S. Pet Supplements Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Conventional

CBD-based

U.S. Pet Supplements State Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Texas

Florida

New York

New Jersey

California

Indiana

