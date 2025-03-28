Chris-Marine® Introduces the Obel-P® VPU 1600 Fuel Injector Test Unit for 4-stroke Engines

Malmö, Sweden, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/— Chris-Marine, a leading provider of solutions for engine maintenance and performance monitoring, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – VPU 1600 – a state-of-the-art fuel injector test unit for 4-stroke engines, produced at our facility in Brøndby, Denmark.

This versatile, high-performing test unit is designed to efficiently assess the leakage, opening pressure, and spray pattern of fuel injectors, ensuring optimal engine performance. VPU 1600 delivers a reliable and easy-to-use solution for verifying injector performance, and its advanced testing capabilities makes it the ideal choice for engine makes, like MaK, Caterpillar, Deutz, Wärtsilä and MAN gensets.

VPU 1600 will replace several of Chris-Marine’s existing test units, including the VPU 900-3, VPU 1500-2, VPU 1500-2CAT and VPU 900 CAT, offering enhanced functionality and greater value for ship owners, managers and service crew, onboard and ashore.

Key Features of the VPU 1600

Leakage, Opening Pressure and Spray Pattern Testing : Accurately tests the performance of fuel injectors to ensure optimal engine operation.

: Accurately tests the performance of fuel injectors to ensure optimal engine operation. User-Friendly Interface : Easy to operate, allowing service engineers to perform tests without specialized training.

: Easy to operate, allowing service engineers to perform tests without specialized training. Robust and Compact Design : Preassembled test rig engineered for durability and suitable for various workshop environments.

: Preassembled test rig engineered for durability and suitable for various workshop environments. Reliable Performance : Delivers consistent results for long-term use.

: Delivers consistent results for long-term use. Comprehensive Spare Parts Availability: Minimizes downtime.

Compatibility: Compatible with several engine makes (MaK, Caterpillar, Deutz, Wärtsilä gensets and MAN gensets)

Compatible with several engine makes (MaK, Caterpillar, Deutz, Wärtsilä gensets and MAN gensets) Options: Valve holders for 150+ different injectors. Single trigger box for controlled testing.

Routine testing of fuel injectors is crucial for maintaining engine efficiency and sustainability, and regular verification of injector performance can help:

Reduce Emissions : Ensure engines operate within environmentally friendly parameters.

: Ensure engines operate within environmentally friendly parameters. Cut Fuel Consumption : Maintain optimal injector function to improve fuel efficiency.

: Maintain optimal injector function to improve fuel efficiency. Minimize Engine Fouling : Keep engines clean and operating at peak performance.

: Keep engines clean and operating at peak performance. Save Time and Money : Prevent unnecessary injector replacements and reduce overall maintenance costs.

: Prevent unnecessary injector replacements and reduce overall maintenance costs. Extend Engine Lifetime: Proper injector maintenance prolongs the lifetime of the engine.

“With VPU 1600, we offer a high-performance fuel injector test unit that will significantly facilitate testing of 4-stroke engines in power plants and onboard vessels around the world,” said Leif Abildgaard, Chief Commercial Officer, Chris-Marine AB.

“Chris-Marine is proud to be a key player in the journey towards a sustainable future, promoting enhanced operational efficiency and environmental responsibility through world class engine maintenance products and innovative technology solutions,” Leif Abildgaard adds.

For more information, please visit:

https://chris-marine.com

Contact

Leif Abildgaard

Chief Commercial Officer, Chris-Marine AB

Tel: +45 2910 3777

leif.abildgaard@chris-marine.com

About Chris-Marine AB

For more than six decades, Chris-Marine has designed, manufactured, and sold engine maintenance equipment for all types of reciprocating engines and special applications. Our machines are renowned for their operator-friendly design and high quality. We are also developing advanced vessel performance and monitoring products to help improve operational efficiency and promote sustainability in the maritime industry. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, we offer comprehensive engine care solutions under our strong brands Chris-Marine®, Obel-P®, and LEMAG®.

Chris-Marine’s headquarter is situated in Malmö, Sweden, with production facilities in Malmö, and in Brøndby, Denmark (IOP Marine).