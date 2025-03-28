CHETU FOUNDATION DONATES PRIZE MONEY TO THE SANATAN DHARAM BAL VIDYA MANDIR SCHOOL AFTER CHETU CRICKET LEAGUE FINALS

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/— The Chetu Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, has donated the prize money from the 2025 Chetu Cricket League (CCL) finals to the Sanatan Dharam Bal Vidya Mandir (SDBVM) School. This generous contribution further reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting education for underprivileged children.

The tournament finals brought Chetu team members together to celebrate sportsmanship and philanthropy. The winning team, Magadheeras, donated its prize to the school, helping provide essential educational resources for students. With 20 teams competing, the tournament culminated in a thrilling final match last weekend.

Beyond the competition, CCL 2025 was an opportunity to foster camaraderie while making a meaningful impact.

“The CCL was not just about cricket; it was about fostering team spirit and making a social impact,” said Manish Tyagi, HR Manager at Chetu. “Seeing our teams play with such passion for a great cause was truly inspiring.”

Sagar Sharma, a Chetu team member and participant in the cricket league, shared his enthusiasm for the event.

“Winning this tournament was an incredible experience but knowing that our victory helps fund a child’s education makes it even more special,” Sharma said.

Sunil Negi, a team member on the runner-up team, also expressed his appreciation for the tournament.

“Our team gave it everything, and while we didn’t win the trophy, we are proud to have been part of a tournament that is about more than just cricket. Supporting education through this initiative makes us all winners,” he added.

His words reflect the broader purpose of the event—making a meaningful difference in the lives of students at SDBVM School.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Chetu Foundation for its unwavering commitment to our students. This generous donation will help provide better educational resources and opportunities for children in need,” said Mrs. Asha Gupta, Principal of SDBVM School.

The Foundation’s year-round contributions ensure that students have access to the tools they need to succeed.

Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation, emphasized how the culture of giving embodies Chetu’s and the Foundation’s mission.

“We are proud to see our team members come together not just for the love of the game but to make a real difference in children’s lives,” she said. “This tournament highlights how sports can be a powerful force for positive change.”

The Chetu Cricket League aligns with the Chetu Foundation’s broader mission of giving back to the community through initiatives focused on:

Disaster Recovery

Education

Health

Humanitarian Assistance

