Dr. Hassan Elhais to Represent Awatif at International Family Law Conference in France

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/— Awatif Mohammed Shoqi, Advocates and Legal Consultancy will make its first presence at the International Family Law Conference 2025, that will be conducted between the 19th and the 22nd of March, at the Majestic Congress Centre in the heart of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France.

The conference, organized by the UK family law firm, Expatriate Law, will be participated by leading private client and family law professionals from around the world, who will be able to come together and exchange insights, discuss trends, and deepen their expertise on the most pressing issues in international family law, at the event.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Awatif Mohammed Shoqi will be conducting a presentation at the conference, sharing his expert insights on International Family Law and the UAE legal system. Having developed nearly two years’ experience as a legal consultant in Dubai, Dr. Hassan has become adept at handling cases that are unique to expats living in the UAE, dealing with cross-border issues including parental child abduction and enforcement of foreign financial awards, and drafting Sharia/ UAE laws compliant post nuptial and divorce settlement agreements. Consequently, his presentation will be focused on the issues faced by expatriates in the UAE, while navigating family laws, in the unfortunate event of a divorce.

“It is an honor to be a part of Expatriate Law’s International Family Law Conference 2025 and to be able to engage in meaningful discussions with legal experts from around the world.” said Dr. Hassan. He added, “the conference presents an invaluable opportunity to exchange insights, contribute to thought- provoking debates and stay at the forefront of developments in family law. I look forward to sharing my insights on Sharia based family law in force in the UAE, and learning from my fellow participants”

This milestone marks a significant step in Awatif Mohammad Shoqi’s commitment to engaging with the global legal community, contributing to discussions about the latest developments in international family laws, and the new issues faced by families in the world due to the changing times and the evolution of technology.

