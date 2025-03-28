Millionaire Janitor by Lorn Bergstresser Hits #1 International Bestseller Status, Inspiring Readers with a Powerful Story of Success and Resilience

WINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/— Author Lorn Bergstresser joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, Millionaire Janitor: A Tale of Achieving the American Dream, which was released Thursday, March 13th, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s number one place to buy books.

Millionaire Janitor by Lorn Bergstresser has officially become a number one international bestseller! This inspiring story of resilience, love, and ambition has captured the hearts of readers everywhere, proving that true wealth is found in community, perseverance, and purpose. Horatio Jefferson’s journey from the streets of South Chicago to unimaginable success is not just a tale—it’s a testament to the power of determination and faith.

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted Lorn Bergstresser’s book, which reached #1 International Bestseller in FOUR categories and #1 Hot New Releases in SIX categories in the US, CA, and AU! Including Budgeting in the US, Relationships & Marriage in CA, and Christian Relationships in AU. He also achieved #1 Hot New Release in Christian Families, Budgeting, Christian Dating & Relationships, Marriage, & Budgeting in the US, CA, and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

From poverty’s grip to unshakable resilience, Horatio Jefferson will redefine success.

On the unforgiving streets of South Chicago, Horatio Alger Jefferson was born into a world of struggle and survival. Raised by his fiercely determined mother, Emily, Horatio learned the values of hard work, faith, and perseverance. With a name inspired by tales of rags-to-riches, Horatio’s own journey mirrors the dreams his mother envisioned despite every hurdle life threw their way.

From a humble janitor to a man destined for greatness, Horatio’s story is one of love, sacrifice, and unyielding ambition. Guided by his steadfast relationship with Melody, the woman who captures his heart, and bolstered by the values instilled by his community, Horatio learns that wealth isn’t just a matter of dollars—it’s also measured in love, community, and purpose.

Perfect for readers who crave inspiring tales of personal growth and unwavering determination, Millionaire Janitor will leave you reflecting on life’s true riches.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



As with his characters, Lorn’s life has been shaped by loving parents and a lifetime of learning

experiences. Starting out life on a farm, then working as a baker, janitor, and maintenance man in college, he went on to attain a BSc and MSc, all of which led him to a career in research and development with an international chemical corporation. Not only did he serve as a public-school trustee, but he also found it a satisfying accomplishment to serve on the governing board of a small university. Returning to his roots, Lorn ran the family farm for 23 years while finding time to teach college courses to indigenous students in Myanmar and help run a web conferencing company. A lifetime sports enthusiast and organizer, Lorn now enjoys working with authors to edit their books while sharing his insights through his own writing and working with the Free Enterprise Warriors organization. His lovely wife and best friend, Laura, embrace every moment with joy and gratitude as they split their time between South Padre Island, Texas, and southern Manitoba, Canada.

You can also support the book by visiting the website LornBergstresser.com .

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book-writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune in to the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Lorn Bergstresser’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

