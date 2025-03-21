Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Growing with Rising Demand for Reliability

The global data center transfer switches and switchgears market size is estimated to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market is attributed to the benefits offered by electrical devices such as protecting and isolating the electrical equipment that are directly linked to the electrical supply of the data centers. Moreover, transfer switches and switchgears, switch from primary source to back up supply like a UPS, and generators, thus allowing uninterruptible power supply operation in the datacenters.

Furthermore, volume of data to be stored in data centers has been increasing owing to the rise in cloud computing, mobile usage, and the evolution of the internet of things. Thus, datacenter operators need to function without interruption of power in order to prevent the loss of data. Moreover, the electrical devices ensure reliable power distribution throughout the data center and are responsible for handling utility as well as backup power supply. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, the companies operating in the market are focusing on offering advanced features to the equipment. However, companies like Eaton, Legrand, and ABB, are focused on introducing features like real time voltage monitoring, bypass isolation, evaluating load on the system, and identifying reserve capacity. These features ensure switchgears and transfer switches to switch faster between the backup and utility power based on the varying load conditions and power outages. Such advancements minimize the downtime and ensure continuous operation of the datacenter which is thereby expected to drive the market.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Report Highlights

High adoption of low voltage switchgears and automatic transfer switches is expected to drive the market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increase in the construction of datacenters. North America dominates the market with highest market share

The key market players are focused on forming mergers and acquisitions, Caterpillar’s power solutions assist data centers in meeting uptime goals at numerous facilities globally. Caterpillar provides diesel and gas generator sets that are efficient and have high power densities. These sets are equipped with automatic transfer switches (ATS) and switchgear that are customized for data centers’ continuous, standby, and temporary power needs.

Key Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Company Insights

Some key companies in the data center transfer switches and switchgears market include Legrand; Siemens; GE Grid Solutions, LLC; Titan Power, Inc.; Schneider Electric.

Caterpillar’s power solutions assist data centers in meeting uptime goals at numerous facilities globally. Caterpillar provides diesel and gas generator sets that are efficient and have high power densities. These sets are equipped with automatic transfer switches (ATS) and switchgear that are customized for data centers’ continuous, standby, and temporary power needs.

GE Grid Solutions, LLC provides Zenith STS-3 and STS-1 series which are transfer switches that ensure smooth power transfer between sources, increasing the dependability of essential infrastructure. Furthermore, GE provides a wide range of solutions such as UPS systems, power distribution units, and busway systems to facilitate the effective functioning of data centers.

List of Key Players in Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins Inc

Eaton

Emerson Electric Co.

Legrand

Siemens

GE Grid Solutions, LLC

Titan Power, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Data Center Transfer Switches And Switchgears Market