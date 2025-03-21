Dental Syringes Market Growing with Rising Demand for Painless and Precise Anesthesia Delivery

The global dental syringes market size is expected to reach USD 13.24 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental and other chronic diseases, the proportion of the geriatric population, the increasing number of initiatives, and awareness regarding oral health. According to an article published by the WHO in October 2022, the proportion of the geriatric population is expected to increase to 2.1 billion by 2050, and 80% of this population is expected to live in low and medium-income countries. The rise in the geriatric population also suggests the increasing prevalence of diseases and the need for better healthcare facilities and awareness, driving demand for dental syringes.

In addition, the changing lifestyle of people, the emphasis on looks, and the resultant increase in the demand for cosmetic dentistry are also expected to drive the growth of this market. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the key players to improve their services and the overall oral health of the people are also expected to drive the demand for dental syringes. For instance, in September 2023, Dentsply Sirona partnered with the FDI World Dental Federation to help empower people with knowledge and tools for maintaining good oral health. Such initiatives are likely to boost the growth of dental syringes over the forecast period.

Dental Syringes Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the reusable syringes segment accounted for the largest market share of around 53.0% in 2022 due to its use in the administration of anesthesia and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 51.9% due to their easy accessibility

The outpatient facilities segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to their cost effectiveness

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.5% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing proportion of geriatric population and increasing awareness among people regarding oral health

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The key players in the market are engaged in various strategic activities to grow their share and gain competitive advantage against each other. These companies engage in mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and various expansion activities. In August 2023, Pierrel entered into an agreement with 3M to acquire its anesthesia business. In addition, Ultradent Products Inc. partnered with the Crown Council in August 2019 to raise about USD 1.8 million to benefit children’s charities in North America. Such initiatives are likely to create awareness and improvement in dental treatments and positively affect market growth.

List of Key Players in the Dental Syringes Market

Titan Instruments, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona.

Power Dental USA, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

3M Company

Septodont

Ultra dent Products

4-tek

Kerr Corporation

