Kohl's department store in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, celebrated an outstanding 2024 holiday season, with impressive sales and enthusiastic customer feedback. This milestone underscores the success of this unique downtown location, the only one of its kind in the United States, and highlights the vision and dedication of former Mayor Gabriel Campana, who played a pivotal role in bringing Kohl's to the heart of Williamsport.

“Kohl’s has been an incredible addition to Williamsport since 2011,” said Dr. Gabriel Campana. “This holiday season’s success is a testament to the store’s positive impact on our community, and I’m thrilled to see it thriving.”

Williamsport Welcomes Kohl’s

When Kohl’s opened its doors in downtown Williamsport in 2011, it marked the culmination of a two-year negotiation spearheaded by then-Mayor Gabriel Campana and his dedicated team. The process involved over 25 city council resolutions and two pivotal trips to Kohl’s headquarters in Menomonee, Wisconsin. These efforts ensured that Williamsport would host the company’s first-ever downtown location, an ambitious move that has since become a cornerstone of the city’s retail landscape.

“Bringing Kohl’s to downtown Williamsport was no small feat,” Campana said. “It required collaboration, determination, and a shared vision for what this city could achieve. Today, seeing Kohl’s succeed during the busiest shopping season of the year is incredibly rewarding.”

Kohl’s management recently shared their enthusiasm about the store’s performance, particularly during the 2024 holiday season. Shoppers flocked to the Williamsport location for its wide range of holiday deals, exclusive merchandise, and welcoming atmosphere, cementing its role as a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

Key Benefits of Williamsport’s Kohl’s Success:

• Strategic Downtown Location: Situated in the heart of Williamsport, the store offers convenient access for residents and enhances the vibrancy of the downtown area.

• Community-Centric Approach: Kohl’s has consistently supported local initiatives, creating a strong bond with the Williamsport community.

• Unique Shopping Experience: The store’s layout, curated product selection, and festive holiday decor make it a standout destination.

A Holiday Season to Remember

This year, Kohl’s in Williamsport saw an abundance of holiday shoppers, drawn by the store’s competitive pricing, diverse product offerings, and exceptional customer service. The holiday sales exceeded expectations, demonstrating the store’s ability to meet the needs of its loyal customers while attracting new ones.

Shoppers praised the convenience of having a premier retail destination downtown, noting the store’s positive impact on the local economy. Many families made Kohl’s a central part of their holiday traditions, further solidifying its role in the community.

“The success of Kohl’s during this holiday season highlights the importance of investing in local development,” Campana added. “It’s not just about shopping; it’s about creating opportunities and fostering a sense of community.”

A Bright Future for Williamsport

As Kohl’s continues to flourish, the store remains a testament to the power of vision and leadership. Former Mayor Campana’s efforts to secure this groundbreaking project have paid dividends, bolstering Williamsport’s reputation as a thriving retail hub.

The success of Kohl’s serves as a model for other cities seeking to revitalize their urban cores through strategic partnerships.

Supporting Statistics and Impact

• Over 100 local jobs created since Kohl’s establishment in Williamsport.

• Increased foot traffic in downtown Williamsport by an estimated 30% since 2011.

• Consistently high customer satisfaction ratings, with 90% of shoppers reporting a positive experience during the holiday season.

About Dr. Gabriel Campana

Dr. Gabriel Campana is a dedicated public servant and visionary leader who served as the Mayor of Williamsport, PA, from 2008 to 2020. During his tenure, he championed numerous projects that revitalized the city, including the successful negotiation to bring Kohl’s downtown. Dr. Campana continues to advocate for community development and economic growth. For more information, visit https://gabrielcampana.com/.